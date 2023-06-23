Clemson jumps up recruiting re-ranking

TigerNet Staff by

The Athletic's four-year look back at recruiting success has often been cited by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney as a more accurate way to assess classes. Probably of no coincidence, Clemson does really well in the exercise typically, which is no different in the look back to the 2019 group, where Swinney's Tigers moved up five spots to No. 5 ($). "Clemson’s recruiting classes almost always grade out well in these re-ranks. This one isn’t as loaded as the classes of 2016 or 2018," Max Olson writes, "but it still provided the Tigers a lot of key contributors. Tyler Davis, a four-year starter who became an All-American last season, opted to come back for one more year. He’s not the only one. Eight members of this class are still in the program going into 2023. Andrew Booth developed into a second-round draft pick and Davis Allen became a fifth-rounder this spring. This group was hit a little harder by attrition than typical Clemson classes, with seven transfers, four grad transfers and five players having to retire due to injury." Back-to-back national champ Georgia leads the way, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama. Of that group, Clemson ended up having the second-highest attrition rate (55%), only trailing Alabama (61%). The next-best ACC school comes at No. 8 with NC State, followed by Pitt (9) in the Top 10. Florida State was ranked 18th and North Carolina, 22nd. The Athletic's points system per pledge: The scoring system for grading these classes remains the same 0-to-5 scale inspired by the recruiting industry’s star system. We are grading scholarship players and walk-ons who earned scholarships based on what they’ve achieved over four years, not what they might do in the future. 5 points: All-American, award winner, top-50 NFL Draft pick 4: Multiyear starter, all-conference honors 3: One-year starter or key reserve 2: Career backup 0: Minor or no contribution Because class sizes vary, we focus on class average (total points divided by total signees) as the measuring stick. A bonus is added to each class based on its four-year record. Class rankings from 2019 originally Rivals: 9 ESPN: 10 247Sports Team Composite: 10 247Sports' own ranking: 14

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest