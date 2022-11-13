CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson moved up to No. 9 in the AP Poll.
Clemson moved up to No. 9 in the AP Poll.

Clemson jumps up in latest AP Poll
by - Sunday, November 13, 2022, 1:48 PM

Clemson moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press top-25 on Sunday.

The Tigers are up to No. 9 after three teams in the previous top-11 fell at home over the weekend.

Georgia has all but one vote for first place, with Ohio State holding the other at No. 2, then Michigan, TCU and Tennessee round out the top-5.

Coastal Division champ UNC is up to No. 13 there, Notre Dame is No. 18 and Florida State is No. 20.

AP Poll

1. Georgia (62)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. UCF

18. Notre Dame

19. Kansas State

20. Florida State

21. Tulane

22. Cincinnati

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. Oregon State

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson-Miami Vegas odds released
Clemson-Miami Vegas odds released
Clemson jumps up in latest AP Poll
Clemson jumps up in latest AP Poll
Clemson vaults up latest Coaches Poll rankings
Clemson vaults up latest Coaches Poll rankings
Clemson moves up ESPN power rankings, Playoff chances increase
Clemson moves up ESPN power rankings, Playoff chances increase
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest