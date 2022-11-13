|
Clemson jumps up in latest AP Poll
|Sunday, November 13, 2022, 1:48 PM-
Clemson moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press top-25 on Sunday.
The Tigers are up to No. 9 after three teams in the previous top-11 fell at home over the weekend.
Georgia has all but one vote for first place, with Ohio State holding the other at No. 2, then Michigan, TCU and Tennessee round out the top-5.
Coastal Division champ UNC is up to No. 13 there, Notre Dame is No. 18 and Florida State is No. 20.
AP Poll
1. Georgia (62)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Alabama
9. Clemson
10. Utah
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina
14. Ole Miss
15. Washington
16. UCLA
17. UCF
18. Notre Dame
19. Kansas State
20. Florida State
21. Tulane
22. Cincinnati
23. Coastal Carolina
24. Oklahoma State
25. Oregon State
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1