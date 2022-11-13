Clemson jumps up in latest AP Poll

Clemson moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press top-25 on Sunday.

The Tigers are up to No. 9 after three teams in the previous top-11 fell at home over the weekend.

Georgia has all but one vote for first place, with Ohio State holding the other at No. 2, then Michigan, TCU and Tennessee round out the top-5.

Coastal Division champ UNC is up to No. 13 there, Notre Dame is No. 18 and Florida State is No. 20.

AP Poll

1. Georgia (62)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. UCF

18. Notre Dame

19. Kansas State

20. Florida State

21. Tulane

22. Cincinnati

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. Oregon State

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1