Clemson intersection will be renovated to help traffic flow

To help with the increase in traffic, the Clemson City Council recently approved a bid to renovate the three-way stop at the intersection of Old Stone Church Road and Old Cherry Road.

The city will add a traffic signal and widen the roads in all three directions.

Clemson’s City Engineer Nathan Hinkle said that a traffic study in 2018 gave the intersection a D- grade, and the new renovations will make it an A-.

City council member Lillian Boatwright released the following statement to 7NEWS about the project:

“This project will do two things- upgrade an intersection that an estimated 8,000 cars pass through each day, and allow for better traffic flow in surrounding neighborhoods and roads. Students, University employees, and local residents all use Old Stone Church and Cherry Roads to get to work, home, class, and activities.

Residents of Fort Rutledge Rd. and Crestwood Dr. neighborhoods will see more frequent gaps in traffic, allowing for safer entrance to Cherry Rd., and added turn lanes and signalization will move traffic through the intersection quicker but also more safely.”

Construction is to begin in late May.

