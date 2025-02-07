Clemson hires veteran NFL talent evaluator Kevin Kelly for new position

by Brandon Rink Associate Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson announced the hiring of a veteran NFL talent evaluator on Friday. Kevin Kelly has been brought in as the new Director of Player Acquisition, in a move announced with a two-year deal worth $360,000 annually. Kelly comes from the LA Chargers in a run from 2013 where he was the senior scouting executive there. He has also worked in NFL stints with the Browns (2001-08), Colts (2009-11) and Jets (2012). “I’m super excited to have Kevin Kelly joining our staff,” Clemson head coach Dabp Swinney said in a news release. “To be able to add someone with his experience is a great benefit to Clemson. He’s got over 20 years of front office experience in scouting and evaluation of player personnel, so he will bring a wealth of experience and be able to work alongside General Manager Jordan Sorrells, Director of Recruiting Ty Clements and the rest of our staff on player acquisition, evaluation and retention.” More from Kelly's bio: Among the notable players drafted in his Chargers tenure were 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year Joey Bosa, 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and multi-time All-Pro Derwin James. Seven of the Chargers’ first-round picks during his time with the franchise earned at least one Pro Bowl selection. With the No. 7 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chargers selected Clemson receiver Mike Williams, who spent seven seasons with the organization and led all qualified NFL receivers with 20.4 yards per reception in 2019. Kelly began his collegiate career as a linebacker at the University of Miami in 1983 when the Hurricanes won the national championship. In 1984, he transferred to Indiana where he played until 1987, captaining the Hoosiers' 1987 Peach Bowl team. Kelly earned a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's in sports marketing and management. After graduating, Kelly spent 12 seasons coaching before becoming a scout. He started as a defensive graduate assistant at Indiana (1989-92) before coaching the defensive line at Lake Forest College in 1993, linebackers at John Carroll University in 1994, defensive coordinator at Case Western University in 1995 and head coach at St. Viator High (Arlington Heights, Ill.) from 1996-2000. Kelly and his wife Allison have two sons, Ryan and Payton, and a daughter, Abigail. He’s worked in evaluation/personnel in the NFL since 2001 with the Browns (2001-08), Colts (2009-11) and Jets (2012). He was director of college scouting with the Chargers from 2013-23. The deal was negotiated by Eugene Lee, CEO of 3 Strand Sports & Entertainment. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 7, 2025 Absolutely no doubt that @ClemsonFB got better today with bringing @KKNFLScout into the Program. High level Leader, Evaluator, Forecaster of future abilities , Motivator and an incredible Family and Faith person. https://t.co/G4o2tOBf0i — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) February 7, 2025

