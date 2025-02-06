Longtime assistant coach Lonnie Galloway announced his presence on Clemson's staff Thursday as an offensive analyst, coming most recently from UNC.

Galloway was the assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/WRs coach for UNC under Mack Brown this past season, but Brown's successor Bill Belichick announced Garrick McGee for the WR coach role recently in Chapel Hill.

Galloway came to UNC after serving as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Louisville for three seasons from 2016-18. He has also made stops at Elon (1996-02), East Carolina (2003-04), Appalachian State (2005-07), West Virginia (2008-10, 2013-15), and Wake Forest (2011-12).

With Wake and Louisville ties, Galloway found himself in the middle of the 'Wakeyleaks' scandal and was suspended for it, passing along info shared from a Wake Forest broadcaster to his Cardinals coaching staff.

More Galloway bio

A 1994 graduate of Western Carolina, Galloway was a four-year letterman who threw for 5,545 yards, the second-highest total in school history. He was a first team All-Southern Conference selection in 1993, when he led the Southern Conference in total offense with 231.9 yards per game. Galloway was a 2015 inductee into the Western Carolina Hall of Fame. Galloway finished second in the nation in passing efficiency as a junior in 1992 with a 167.4 rating. He earned three SoCon Offensive Player of the Week awards and produced a 322-yard passing game against Georgia Southern in 1993. Galloway finished his career with 6,832 career total yards, while completing 355-of-639 career passes for 5,545 yards and 30 touchdowns.

After spending the 1995 season with the Charlotte Rage of the Arena Football League, Galloway started his coaching career in 1996 at Elon, where he served as the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach through 2002. During his time with the Phoenix, Galloway coached Aretka Banks, a two-time all-conference player.

Galloway and his wife Winslow are the parents of three children, Anna, Hayes and Griffith.

He is an Eden, N.C. native.