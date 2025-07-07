Clemson has five rivalries in national outlet's Top 100 in college football

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

A part of Clemson football's tradition is the number of hotly-contested battles on the schedule year in and year out. The Athletic's ranking of the Top 100 rivalries in college football has the Tigers in a tie for the fourth-most in that top tier (5). The battle for the Palmetto State leads the way at No. 24 overall, sandwiched in between two more state rivalries with Ole Miss-Mississippi State (23) and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State (25). The Athletic's recap: Clemson leads 73-44-4 First Meeting: Nov. 12, 1896 Total Meetings: 121 What to know: The Palmetto Bowl ranks among the more vicious in-state rivalries. The teams were ACC charter members in 1953 and competed there until South Carolina left in 1971. The nonconference nature makes the stakes local, although they’ve had several impactful games over the past 15 years. 1. The schools played every year from 1909 until the pandemic in 2020. They began competing in the season’s final week in 1962 and continue that tradition today. 2. They’ve met seven times as AP-ranked opponents, with South Carolina winning six. But when only one team is ranked, Clemson is 25-6-2 and was the sole team ranked in 30 games. 3. The teams engaged in an ugly brawl at the end of their 2004 game, which Clemson won 29-7. The schools chose not to accept bowl bids as punishment for what took place. Biggest game: In 2013, the rivals met for the only time as top-10 opponents and they entered the fourth quarter tied. No. 10 South Carolina went ahead 24-17, then No. 6 Clemson imploded with turnovers on four consecutive possessions. The Gamecocks took advantage of one mistake for the game-clinching score in a 31-17 win. South Carolina finished No. 4 while Clemson was ranked No. 8. The other rivalry that makes the schedule each year is Clemson-Florida State at No. 52 overall. Another one to make the list hasn't been played since four College Football Playoff meetings from 2016-19 with Alabama and Clemson, where the Crimson Tide and Tigers split national championships over the four seasons. The recently renewed Clemson-Georgia matchup is ranked No. 76, and the Textile Bowl of Clemson-NC State is No. 92. Michigan-Ohio State, Auburn-Alabama, Oklahoma-Texas, Army-Navy and USC-Notre Dame make up the Top 5.

