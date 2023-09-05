Clemson hangs on to spot in updated Coaches Poll

The Tigers fell from No. 9 to No. 21 in the ranking after the 28-7 loss at Duke on Monday.

Georgia leads the poll with 63 first-place votes, and that Top 5 is Georgia, Michigan (1), Alabama (2), Ohio State and Florida State.

Duke debuted at No. 24 and North Carolina moved up to No. 16.

Monday's defeat was Clemson’s first when reaching both 200 rushing and 200 passing yard totals in Dabo Swinney's tenure. Clemson is now 58-1 under Swinney – and 108-1 all-time – when exceeding 200 yards in both categories.

Coaches Poll - 9/5

Rnk Team Record Pts 1st votes Prev Change Hi/lo

1 Georgia 1-0 1647 63 1 — 1/1

2 Michigan 1-0 1534 1 2 — 2/2

3 Alabama 1-0 1515 2 3 — 3/3

4 Ohio State 1-0 1422 0 4 — 4/4

5 Florida State 1-0 1388 0 8 3 5/8

6 Southern California 2-0 1283 0 6 — 6/6

7 Penn State 1-0 1216 0 7 — 7/7

8 Washington 1-0 1115 0 11 3 8/11

9 Tennessee 1-0 1099 0 10 1 9/10

10 Texas 1-0 957 0 12 2 10/12

11 Notre Dame 2-0 950 0 13 2 11/13

12 Utah 1-0 924 0 14 2 12/14

13 Oregon 1-0 904 0 15 2 13/15

14 Louisiana State 0-1 738 0 5 -9 5/14

15 Kansas State 1-0 630 0 17 2 15/17

16 North Carolina 1-0 546 0 20 4 16/20

17 Oklahoma 1-0 543 0 19 2 17/19

18 Oregon State 1-0 499 0 18 — 18/18

19 Wisconsin 1-0 445 0 21 2 19/21

20 Mississippi 1-0 411 0 22 2 20/22

21 Clemson 0-1 287 0 9 -12 9/21

22 Tulane 1-0 255 0 23 1 22/23

23 Texas A&M 1-0 236 0 25 2 23/25

24 Duke 1-0 222 0 NR 30 24/NR

25 Colorado 1-0 161 0 NR — 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Other rec. votes: Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.