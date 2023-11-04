|
Clemson-Georgia Tech game time, TV announced
Clemson's next home game time and TV network was announced late Saturday.
The Tigers (5-4, 2-4 ACC) will host Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC) for a noon kickoff Nov. 11 on ABC. The Yellow Jackets won a third ACC contest in four games with a 45-17 victory at Virginia on Saturday. Clemson moved to over .500 this season with an upset of No. 12 Notre Dame at home, 31-23. The Tigers have won eight in a row over Georgia Tech, including a 41-10 victory last year in Atlanta. The programs have met each season since 1983, but with a new ACC schedule rotation, they will not play back in Atlanta until 2025. The game has been designated as Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out. The ACC and its television partners confirmed tonight that Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech next Saturday will kick off at noon ET on ABC.
