Clemson gains first-place vote in new AP poll
|2022 Oct 23, Sun 13:51-
Clemson is one of five ACC teams in the latest Associated Press Top 25 – three of the other four which the Tigers have beaten already.
Clemson remained No. 5 in the latest poll, trailing Georgia then Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan. Dabo Swinney's Tigers did add a first-place vote this week, however, courtesy of the San Jose Mercury's Jon Wilner.
Wake Forest is tied for 10th with Southern Cal now. Syracuse fell only to No. 16 after the 27-21 Tigers win at Clemson.
UNC (21) and NC State (24) round out the conference reps.
Late November home opponent South Carolina made its debut at No. 25.
AP Poll
1. Georgia (31 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. UNC
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina
Others receiving votes:
Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1