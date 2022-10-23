Clemson gains first-place vote in new AP poll

Clemson is one of five ACC teams in the latest Associated Press Top 25 – three of the other four which the Tigers have beaten already.

Clemson remained No. 5 in the latest poll, trailing Georgia then Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan. Dabo Swinney's Tigers did add a first-place vote this week, however, courtesy of the San Jose Mercury's Jon Wilner.

Wake Forest is tied for 10th with Southern Cal now. Syracuse fell only to No. 16 after the 27-21 Tigers win at Clemson.

UNC (21) and NC State (24) round out the conference reps.

Late November home opponent South Carolina made its debut at No. 25.

AP Poll

1. Georgia (31 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. UNC

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

Others receiving votes:

Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1