Clemson future football schedule opponent announced

Furman Athletics announced on Monday that they will head to Clemson on Nov. 17, 2029.

Furman's series with Clemson began in 1896 and currently spans 58 games, the most recent coming in 2022 (a 35-12 Clemson win). Clemson owns a 44-10-4 all-time advantage.

The Tigers have won 32 in a row going back to 1938 and last lost to the Paladins in 1936 (12-0).

Clemson faces Furman on Nov. 22 at home ahead of the Palmetto State rivalry trip to South Carolina.

Clemson has its annual in-state FCS opponent set through 2029 now bookended with Furman dates, where they face Charleston Southern (2026), Wofford (2027) and The Citadel (2028).

The only hole in the non-conference slate up to 2029 comes in 2027, which has an open place where a typical Group of Five FBS foe is. Clemson hosts Notre Dame and heads to South Carolina also that year.

Of course, all of this is subject to change with the sport's ever-changing landscape.

Clemson non-conference through 2029

2025 LSU, Troy, Furman, at South Carolina

2026 at LSU, Georgia Southern, Charleston Southern, South Carolina

2027 Notre Dame, Wofford, at South Carolina

2028 Troy, The Citadel, at Notre Dame, South Carolina

2029 East Carolina, Georgia, at South Carolina, Furman