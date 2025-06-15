National outlet says two Clemson freshmen are 'poised to make impact' in 2025

Clemson freshmen Gideon Davidson, Amare Adams tabbed as 'poised to make impact' in 2025

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

No team in college football returns more production from last year than Clemson (according to ESPN), but that doesn't mean there won't be some early impact from true freshmen. CBS Sports identified two of the bigger options there with running back Gideon Davidson and defensive tackle Amare Adams. Davidson enters a spot where there are a lot of bodies but no set No. 1 going into a Playoff contender campaign. "No blue-chip running back from the 2025 class enters a better situation for early playing time than Davidson. Behind just 295 yards in 2024, Jay Haynes was set to return as the Tigers' leading rusher, but he tore his ACL in December. Everyone else in the room has even less experience or -- in the case of Adam Randall -- is new to the position after making the switch from wide receiver. That's what makes Davidson so intriguing," CBS' Chris Hummer said. "247Sports' No. 5 back averaged more than 10.5 yards per carry in his high school career and has hit sub-10.7 seconds in the 100-meter dash. He also put together a strong spring. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called Davidson a 'natural' as he pushed his way up the depth chart. It'd be a surprise if Davidson didn't emerge as a high-level contributor in Year 1. Clemson needs him to do so if it hopes to reach its ceiling." SG25. pic.twitter.com/wOKRozeiyN — Gideon Davidson (@DavidsonGideon) April 9, 2025 Clemson's defense could have an instant impact on the D-line with Adams. "Yep, another Tiger. There's a reason for that: Swinney plays more freshmen than any other blueblood coach. Clemson rarely dips into the portal to backfill its roster, which means first-year players, even during a season in which the Tigers return almost everyone, can see the field early. Adams will be one of those freshmen," Hummer said. "Swinney made that determination way back in March: 'He's going to help us. That's what we've seen.' "The 6-4, 285-pounder wrecked games in high school. He did the same at the Navy All-American Bowl, an annual showcase of the best high school prospects. Adams is massive, powerful and the type of interior defender capable of consistently generating backfield pressure. Given Clemson struggles on the interior last year behind Peter Woods, Adams projects as an ideal rotational piece after Woods and DeMonte Capehart on the depth chart."

