Clemson freshman picked to have Jeremiah Smith-type season

Clemson freshman Gideon Davidson picked to have Jeremiah Smith-type season

The hype for Gideon Davidson goes well beyond the Clemson facilities. Everyone is looking for the next Jeremiah Smith, the standout wide receiver had a remarkable freshman season helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship during the 2024-25 season. Many top draft experts believe that if Smith could declare for the NFL Draft early, he'd be an easy candidate for one of the top picks in the draft, if not No. 1 overall. So, who among the pack of freshmen for this upcoming season is expected to have that type of impact? Fox Sports' Laken Litman believes that it will be Davidson, who generated plenty of buzz after an impressive spring for the Tigers. Who could have a Jeremiah Smith-like season?



Our FOX Sports college football writers pick their freshmen to watch in 2025. pic.twitter.com/M5qyMdP8n7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 5, 2025 Here is Clemson's full bio on Davidson: Before Clemson: Was MaxPreps’ 2023 National Junior of the Year, an award won previously by Trevor Lawrence in 2016 … consensus national top 65 player and unanimous four-star prospect regarded as one of the top running backs in the nation … ranked by ESPN as the No. 62 overall player in the nation … ESPN also ranked him as the nation’s third-best running back and as the top player in Virginia … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 64 overall player, the No. 2 running back and the top overall player in Virginia … ranked by On3 as the No. 65 player in the nation, as its second-best running back and as the second-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 107 overall player by 247Sports and as its third-best running back and third-best player in Virginia … ​Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Virginia and MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year in 2024 … helped Liberty Christian to an undefeated season and a second straight state championship in 2024 … signed with Clemson with his senior season still underway having accrued 7,438 rushing yards on 701 career carries, a 10.53-yard average, with 118 rushing touchdowns … also credited with 606 receiving yards and eight scores on 43 career catches, giving him 8,044 yards from scrimmage … scored three career kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown for 132 total touchdowns … reached 2,000 rushing yards in 2024 for the second straight season … named all-district and all-region all four years of his prep career and was selected as all-state as a sophomore and junior (with senior season teams still pending) … credited prior to Early Signing Day with 2,054 rushing yards on 223 attempts for a 9.2-yard average in 2024 with 34 rushing touchdowns … has also contributed 95 tackles and two interceptions on defense … his standout games in 2024 included rushing for 289 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries vs. Salem, posting 227 rushing yards vs. Heritage, collecting 245 rushing yards and five touchdowns plus a career-high 18 tackles vs. Jefferson Forest, and registering a standout all-purpose game against Amherst County when he had 179 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards, 132 kickoff return yards and a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown for 425 all-purpose yards … had 2,795 yards on 217 carries for an average of 12.9 yards per carry as a junior in 2023, finishing as the runner-up for Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia … averaged 194 yards per game with 12 games of 100-plus rushing yards and seven of 200-plus rushing yards (including a long run of 90 yards) that year … scored 43 rushing touchdowns and added two receiving for 45 total in 2023 … ranked 21st in the nation in rushing yards and 17th in points scored in 2023 … helped Liberty Christian win the Class 3 VHSL State Championship in 2023, as they never trailed the entire season … recorded 266 rushing yards and three scores on 22 carries and added two interceptions and seven tackles on defense in the state championship game vs. Lafayette …recorded 16 carries for career-high 359 rushing yards and six touchdowns vs. Turner Ashby … added 273 yards and six touchdowns on 12 carries vs. Amherst County … added 58 tackles and three interceptions on defense in 2023 … first-team all-state on both sides of the ball in 2023 … posted 1,392 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 149 attempts as a sophomore in 2022 … rushed for 1,197 yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman … coached at Liberty Christian by Frank Rocco … committed to Clemson on June 14, 2023.

