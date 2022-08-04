CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson's 'Big Weigh-In' was on Thursday ahead of camp practices starting on Friday. (Clemson file photo from 2021)
Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
2022 Aug 4, Thu 14:46

Another marker of college football preseason is here with Clemson’s ‘Big Weigh-In.’

The team’s offseason work was officially registered Thursday before Friday’s start of camp practices.

Notable shifts included the starting QB DJ Uiagalelei (down 16 pounds to 234) and backup freshman Cade Klubnik (up 12 pounds to 197).

2020 ACC defensive rookie of the year Bryan Bresee is listed at 307 going into camp. Former 4-star defensive tackle Payton Page is down 18 pounds to 317. Xavier Thomas is slimmed down to 254 after being 264 in last year's weigh-in.

Offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington tops the scales at 360 pounds, up 25 pounds from his last listing.

Included below are all the latest weights for the members of Clemson’s 2022 squad, including members of the 110-man camp roster per ClemsonTigers.com:

2022 Big Weigh-In (last listed weight for select scholarship players)

19 RB Keith Adams Jr. 212 (200)

84 TE Davis Allen 253 (250)

45 LB Sergio Allen 231 (230)

33 TE Griffin Batt 222

42 LB LaVonta Bentley 233 (235)

43 TE Will Blackston 256

68 OL Will Boggs 289

37 PK Liam Boyd 183

11 DT Bryan Bresee 307 (300)

9 TE Jake Briningstool 227 (235)

67 OL Nathan Brooks 283

19 DT DeMonte Capehart 306 (310)

46 LB Jesiah Carlton 240

0 LB Barrett Carter 224 (225)

58 LS Holden Caspersen 214

36 PK Quinn Castner 145

80 WR Beaux Collins 208 (205)

3 WR Dacari Collins 211 (215)

40 S/P Brodey Conn 200

48 LB David Cote 225

29 LB Fletcher Cothran 212

12 S Sherrod Covil Jr. 192 (190)

60 OL Mac Cranford 288

82 WR Jackson Crosby 184

2 CB Fred Davis II 202 (190)

13 DT Tyler Davis 301 (300)

44 DE Cade Denhoff 257 (250)

27 S Carson Donnelly 197

51 LB Colby Doolittle 237

26 LB T.J. Dudley 230 (220)

83 WR Hampton Earle 193

52 LB Joey Eddis 203

11 TE Sage Ennis 232 (240)

43 LB Riggs Faulkenberry 212

45 LS Philip Florenzo 240

62 OL Connor Graham 285

24 WR Hamp Greene 180

21 CB Malcolm Greene 195 (190)

18 S Kylon Griffin 191 (185)

38 PK Robert Gunn III 178

18 QB Hunter Helms 215 (210)

37 S Jacob Hendricks 171

5 DE K.J. Henry 256 (260)

86 WR Tye Herbstreit 177

75 OL Trent Howard 297 (290)

25 WR Blackmon Huckabee Jr. 191

89 WR Zach Jackson 206

12 QB Hunter Johnson 209 (215)

72 OL Mason Johnstone 237

6 CB Sheridan Jones 189 (185)

69 OL Sam Judy 314

21 WR Jaden Kinard 178

2 QB Cade Klubnik 197 (185)

15 DE Jahiem Lawson 233 (215)

70 OL Tristan Leigh 317 (315)

53 C Ryan Linthicum 306 (300)

10 CB Jeadyn Lukus 193 (185)

26 RB Phil Mafah 228 (225)

30 LB Keith Maguire 240 (230)

49 LB Matthew Maloney 216

87 WR Michael Mankaka 183

7 DE Justin Mascoll 253 (260)

34 DE Armon Mason 223

92 DE Levi Matthews 213

77 OL Mitchell Mayes 316 (310)

39 S Bubba McAtee 207

31 LB Kobe McCloud 223 (210)

58 DE Evan McCutchen 248

71 OT Jordan McFadden 307 (310)

34 RB Kevin McNeal 195

9 S R.J. Mickens 212 (205)

78 OL Blake Miller 317 (315)

47 S Boston Miller 200

56 LB Reed Morrissey 223

47 PK Hogan Morton 165

1 S Andrew Mukuba 180 (185)

98 DE Myles Murphy 278 (275)

38 S Peter Nearn 204

10 WR Joseph Ngata 215 (220)

41 S Caleb Nix 199

16 CB Myles Oliver 179 (170)

33 DT Ruke Orhorhoro 296 (295)

7 RB Kobe Pace 205 (210)

55 DT Payton Page 317 (335)

64 OL Walker Parks 314 (300)

91 DE Zaire Patterson 260 (250)

14 QB Trent Pearman 185

65 OL Chapman Pendergrass 297

59 OL Dietrick Pennington 360 (335)

25 S Jalyn Phillips 207 (205)

51 OL Peyton Pitts 301

44 TE Banks Pope 242

29 PK B.T. Potter 200 (190)

40 TE Luke Price 234 (235)

23 CB Toriano Pride Jr. 190 (185)

56 OG Will Putnam 313 (305)

8 WR Adam Randall 230 (215)

32 DT Etinosa Reuben 295 (285)

31 RB Tristen Rigby 206

97 DE Andrew Roberts 230

90 DL Jabriel Robinson 269

35 CB Elijah Rodgers 184

50 OL Collin Sadler 323 (295)

85 TE Josh Sapp 243 (235)

32 RB Wise Segars Jr. 202

1 RB Will Shipley 205 (205)

22 LB Trenton Simpson 240 (230)

89 P Jack Smith 232

13 WR Brannon Spector 204 (195)

15 WR Troy Stellato 189 (195)

93 DT Caden Story 290 (275)

39 P/PK Aidan Swanson 165

88 WR Clay Swinney 167 (160)

81 WR Drew Swinney 185 (185)

14 DE Kevin Swint 239 (255)

74 OL Marcus Tate 328 (325)

16 WR Will Taylor 182 (175)

20 RB Domonique Thomas 215 (195)

3 DE Xavier Thomas 254 (265)

54 LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 229 (225)

54 OL Mason Trotter 277 (285)

73 OL Bryn Tucker 333 (320)

22 WR Cole Turner 180 (180)

5 QB DJ Uiagalelei 234 (250)

24 S Tyler Venables 209 (200)

41 PK Jonathan Weitz 195

20 CB Nate Wiggins 185 (180)

17 QB Billy Wiles 219 (215)

0 WR Antonio Williams 192 (180)

6 WR E.J. Williams 191 (195)

99 DE Greg Williams 268 (260)

76 OL John Williams 307 (300)

8 DT Tré Williams 302 (300)

17 LB Wade Woodaz 217 (205)

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 40) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer Nice contrast...
 cutigerbob®
spacer Re: Nice contrast...
 boykinlp
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 awatts4®
spacer Randall at 230? I'm assuming that's bc of the injury
 81TigerS16
spacer Randall is a moose.***
 RenegadeTiger®
spacer Not sure if that’s a good thing…
 CoolBreeze864®
spacer Hitting F5 but pigs not loading***
 cutigerbob®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 Valley Boy
spacer Weigh-Ins tell more about dedication than anything else
 Drobins
spacer 7-12lb shifts in weight are huge when it comes to strength
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer DJ still weighs 234, after reportedly losing 25-30 lbs?!?!?
 tigerteez
spacer Re: DJ still weighs 234, after reportedly losing 25-30 lbs?!?!?
 tigerbandmello
spacer Re: DJ still weighs 234, after reportedly losing 25-30 lbs?!?!?
 Noodle
spacer Re: DJ still weighs 234, after reportedly losing 25-30 lbs?!?!?
 GSCtiger®
spacer 31 lbs is massive weight loss at his height and frame.
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: DJ still weighs 234, after reportedly losing 25-30 lbs?!?!?
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Re: DJ still weighs 234, after reportedly losing 25-30 lbs?!?!?
 TigerAidan
spacer By what metric is 234 too heavy?
 LKN Tiger
spacer OL Dietrick Pennington 360 lbs
 gopaws4
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 ClemsonCivil92®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 Southeasterntiger
spacer 6'-7"... Maybe move him to TE...***
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 ClemsonCivil92®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 watson81
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 stltiger59
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer Trenton Simpson looks terrifying!!!
 MoCity
spacer Re: Trenton Simpson looks terrifying!!!
 big monk
spacer TE's
 DMDRanch
spacer Re: TE's
 LemonTiger®
spacer I always love weigh in videos. Means fall camp is upon us!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Peyton Page looks great compared to last year!
 ICATiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 BrandonRink®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 jarheadtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
 domino dave
Read all 40 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
