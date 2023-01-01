Clemson football stat rankings to close 2022

Clemson finished the 2022 calendar year ranked best in a sore spot to close the season.

Clemson's best statistical category was red zone offense (No. 5), despite going 2-of-4 in the 31-14 Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. The Tigers were also in the top-5 in red zone TD percentage until Friday, dropping to 11th currently with a few games left in the college football season.

When it comes to simple points and yards, Clemson didn't finish better than 25th on offense or defense, led by a No. 25 scoring defense and followed by non-top-25 figures in total defense (28), scoring offense (29) and total offense (49).

Defensively, Clemson ranked in the top-10 nationally in tackles for loss (6) and sacks (9).

On the lower end, the Tigers have triple-digit marks in turnovers lost (104), punt return defense (106), fumbles lost (110) and passing yards per completion (111).

Individually, Will Shipley paces the Tigers with top-15 rankings in touchdowns (13th in rushing TDs and 15th in total TDs).

Top-10 ranks: Red zone offense - 5 (.935), blocked kicks - 5 (5), tackles for loss - 6 (7.9), sacks per game - 9 (3.14).

Top-25 ranks: Red zone TD% offense 11 (72.5%), third down offense - 11 (.476), fourth down defense - 12 (.375), rushing defense - 13 (102.7 YPG), blocked punts - 14 (2), first downs offense - 18 (321), kickoff returns - 20 (22.8), turnovers gained - 25 (21), scoring defense - 25 (20.9).

Top-50 ranks: total defense - 28 (334.4), scoring offense - 29 (33.2), passes intercepted - 29 (13), defensive TDs - 32 (2), blocked kicks allowed - 32 (1), time of possession - 36 (31:13), fewest penalties per game - 42 (5.4), third down defense - 42 (.352), fewest penalties per game - 42 (5.4), fewest penalty yards per game - 43 (48.2), tackles for loss allowed - 43 (4.9), rushing offense - 46 (179 YPG), pass efficiency defense - 46 (125.98), rushing offense - 48 (177.9), total offense - 49 (410.3), red zone TD% defense - 50 (56.5).

75th or worse: Passing defense - 77 (231.7), net punting - 94 (37.1), turnovers lost - 104 (22), punt return defense - 106 (10.5), fumbles lost 110 (12), passing yards per completion - 111 (10.9).

Top-10 ranks: None.

Top-25 ranks: Will Shipley - rushing TDs (13; 15 TDs), total touchdowns (15; 15), all-purpose yards (23; 124.86), rushing yards (24; 1,182); BT Potter - total points scored (23; 109).

Top-50 ranks: Shipley - yards per carry (38; 5.6), rushing yards per game (38; 84.4); DJ Uiagalelei - points responsible for (35; 176), passing TDs (36; 22 TDs), points responsible for per game (37; 13.5); Potter - FGs per game (27; 1.43), scoring (40; 7.8).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)