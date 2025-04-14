Clemson football shows off elite returners in top players ranking

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CBS Sports ranked the Top 150 players in college football this season, and there are three Tigers very high in the list. Three Clemson players made the Top 15, led by No. 2 overall Cade Klubnik, who only trails standout Ohio State target Jeremiah Smith. "Formerly-maligned top recruit performed at a high level in 2024 but flew under the radar. Protected the football better and was boosted by improved skill play. Completed 64% of passes for 3,300+ yards and 33 touchdowns (5 INTs), plus 450+ rushing yards and 7 scores. Klubnik thrives under pressure and should be in the thick of the Heisman and CFP race," said CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer. Also in the Top 10? Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker, at No. 9. "Explosive, high-motor edge with elite get-off. Racked up 30 hurries and 11 sacks. Slightly undersized by NFL standards but makes up for it with production and feel. A top returning defensive player for a unit that must improve," Brockermeyer said.

The duo is joined in the Top 15 by Peter Woods, at No. 14.

"Quick, disruptive interior lineman who played out of position too often last year. Should be back inside full time in 2025. Recorded 3 sacks, 14 hurries and consistently pressured QBs. Strong run defender with lateral quickness and violent hands. A top DT1 candidate if he puts it all together," said Brockermeyer.

Next up for Clemson is No. 66 overall, wide receiver Antonio Williams.

"Alpha of a young, improved WR group that has a few guys who could crack the top 150 by midseason. Williams posted 71 catches for 838 yards and 10 TDs in a bounce-back junior season. Great feel for space and consistent chain-mover — 39 first downs in 2024. Operates best in the short-to-intermediate range with subtle quickness after the catch," Brockermeyer wrote.

Clemson's defense shows up again with corner Avieon Terrell at No. 87.

"Undersized but productive — 2 INTs and 14 PBUs. Smooth mover with strong instincts and pattern-matching skills. Plays the ball well in the air. Can struggle in jump-ball situations vs. taller receivers, but makes up for it with timing and technique," said Brockermeyer.

Clemson's O-line has a rep as well, with tackle Blake Miller at No. 126.

"Veteran RT with three years of starting experience. Heavy hands and great strength in the run game. Moves well and plays with a finisher's edge. Struggles at times vs. quick inside counters. Could take a step forward if he cleans up footwork and balance in pass sets," Brockermeyer said.

Clemson faces No. 3 on the list down in Columbia with South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, and meets No. 4 overall in the opener in Death Valley with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. The Gamecocks also have two in the Top 10 with EDGE Dylan Stewart at No. 6.

