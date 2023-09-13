Clemson football recruiting potential ranked third in coming new-look ACC by 247Sports

Clemson led the ACC in the 247Sports Team Talent rankings at No. 5 overall going into the 2023 season, but questions have come up over the program's future after a 1-1 start and the rise of the Sunshine State programs early on. A poll of 247Sports recruiting analysts say this start may just be a harbinger for the future. SMU, Stanford and Cal enter the ACC next year, and with that, 247Sports decided to rank the new-look conference based on recruiting potential, where Clemson (2.86 ranking average) checked in behind both Florida State (1.29) and Miami (1.86). Syracuse brings up the rear, with every last-place vote coming for the Orange in the upcoming 17-team league, while the best mark for a new member is Stanford at No. 5. North Carolina is just ahead of the Cardinal, while the other new members are at No. 9 (SMU) and No. 12 (Cal). The Tigers are currently fifth in 247Sports' ACC power rankings for the 2023 season. "Clemson's season-opening loss to Duke was bad, especially for a team with College Football Playoff hopes entering the season. However, it's still Clemson, and we trust the Tigers, with the fifth-best Team Talent Composite in the nation, can turn things around as the season progresses. We warned this offseason that it was too soon to crown Cade Klubnik the ACC's next big thing at quarterback, and he'll have one more opportunity to figure things out before Florida State comes to town on Sept. 23," said 247Sports' Grant Hughes. Florida State, Miami, Duke and North Carolina occupy the top four spots, in that order.

