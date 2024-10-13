Clemson football in small group with top-tier rated units on offense, defense

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Whether by traditional or advanced metrics, Clemson has an elite offense this season. The Tigers moved into the Top 10 nationally in total offense (10th; 482.3 yards per game), joining already top-tier measures offensively with ESPN’s FPI (No. 6) and SP+ metrics (11). Clemson is 12th in scoring offense (41 PPG), among the Top 30 in passing (25) and rushing offense (30), and has a Top 25 passing efficiency as well (24). The Tigers are only joined by Texas, Ohio State, Penn State and Ole Miss with Top 20 ratings on both offense and defense with ESPN’s FPI and SP+ each. Clemson only strengthened its turnover rankings also with another two interceptions Saturday, joining the Top 10 there (10th; 9 on the season). Individually, the Top 10 is lined with Clemson offensive playmakers: Cade Klubnik up to No. 6 in passing touchdowns (17) and freshman standout Bryant Wesco, who sat out this week with an injured ankle, up to No. 2 in yards per reception (23.8). Phil Mafah is sixth in yards per carry (6.9) and Top 20 (19th) in rushing yards (604) and rushing yards per game (100.7). Defensively, Avieon Terrell is Top 10 in pass breakups per game (9th; 1.3) and among the national standouts in fumbles recovered (22nd; 1) and interceptions (29th; 2). Here's more of what the Tigers are doing well and not so well (a shrinking list there): Top 10 Blocked punts allowed 1 (0), turnover margin 4 (1.5), fumbles lost 5 (1), turnovers lost 6 (3), passes intercepted 10 (9), total yards gained per game 10 (482.3). Top 35 Blocked punts 11 (1), passes had intercepted 11 (2), turnovers gained 12 (12), points per game 12 (41), sacks allowed per game 14 (1), fewest penalties per game 17 (4.7), third down defense 17 (.308), tackles for loss per game 18 (7), defensive TDs 22 (1), pass efficiency defense 23 (114.77), pass efficiency 24 (158.9), passing yards per game 25 (281.5), blocked kicks 30 (1), rushing yards per game 30 (200.8), completion percentage 35 (.654). 100th or worse Fourth down offense 112 (.400), blocked kicks allowed 126 (3). Basic advanced stats (ESPN) SP+ ($): Offense rating - 11th; defense - 20th; special teams - 95th FPI: Offense rating - 6th; defense - 11th; special teams - 123rd Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: Bryant Wesco - yards per reception 2 (23.8); Phil Mafah - rushing yards per carry 6 (6.94); Cade Klubnik - points responsible for - 5 (126), points responsible for per game 6 (21), passing TDs - 6 (17); Avieon Terrell - passes defended 9 (1.3). Top 35: T.J. Parker - forced fumbles per game 12 (0.33), sacks per game 33 (0.67); Wade Woodaz - forced fumbles per game 12 (0.33); Nolan Hauser - field goals per game 15 (1.67), scoring 17 (10 per game); Klubnik - passing efficiency 15 (164.9), total offense 24 (287.7), passing yards per attempt 35 (8.3); Antonio Williams - punt returns average 19 (12.2), receiving TDs 22 (5); Mafah - rushing yards per game 19 (100.7), rushing yards 19 (604); Cade Denhoff, Avieon Terrell and Peter Nearn - fumbles recovered - 22 (1); Terrell - interceptions 29 (2). (Stats per the NCAA, with select numbers per CFBStats.com)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now