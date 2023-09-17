Clemson football by the numbers: Tigers' national ranks, comparison to FSU

TigerNet Staff by

Three games are in, and there's a huge game ahead for the ACC picture this week in Clemson. Dabo Swinney's Tigers (2-1) are a slight underdog (+2.5) to No. 3 Florida State (3-0). Clemson moved over .500 with a 48-14 win over FAU, while the Seminoles stayed unbeaten by holding off three-touchdown-plus underdog Boston College, 31-29. Through three games, Clemson's best statistical ranks come on defense with Top 10 marks in defensive TDs (1st; 2), passing efficiency defense (3rd; 86.21 rating), total defense (8th; 246.7 YPG), passing defense (9th; 148.7 YPG) and red zone defense (10th; .667). The weaknesses show in special teams and turnovers, with triple-digit marks in punt return defense (100th; 11 YPG), net punting (107th; 36 per), kick return defense (115th; 24.7 per), red zone offense (115th; .684), fumbles lost (123rd; 4) and blocked kicks allowed (126th; 2). Between the two sides, Florida State has played a tougher slate with a Top-5-ranked win over LSU to start the season. Their defense is ranked 22nd by ESPN's efficiency metrics (Clemson is No. 2) despite facing a No. 5-ranked Bayou Bengals offense in Orlando. Boston College is more mid-tier offensively (67) and has combined with LSU and Southern Miss to have FSU 101st in yards per game allowed (391.3). The Seminoles rank best in the red zone, scoring each opportunity so far, and by that, also scoring offense (7th; 47.3 PPG). Clemson and FSU kick off at noon on ABC Saturday in Death Valley. Check out more best and worst from the teams below: Clemson Top 10 ranks Defensive TDs 1 (2), passing efficiency defense 3 (86.21 rating), total defense 8 (246.7 YPG), passing defense 9 (148.7 YPG), fewest penalties per game 9 (3.3), red zone defense 10 (.667). Top 35 ranks Turnovers gained 11 (7), fewest penalty yards per game 12 (30), fumbles recovered 12 (3), rushing offense 15 (216.7 YPG), third down defense 17 (.298), tackles for loss 18 (8 PG), total offense 20 (489.3 YPG), scoring offense 20 (40.3 PPG), tackles for loss allowed 20 (4 PG), passes intercepted 25 (4), completion percentage 29 (.686), punt returns 29 (12.9 per), third down offense 31 (.487), rushing defense 34 (98 YPG). 80th or worse Kickoff returns 87 (17.8 per), fourth down defense 96 (.333), turnovers lost 97 (6), punt return defense 100 (11 YPG), team sacks 106 (1.3 PG), net punting 107 (36 per), passing yards per completion 114 (9.9), kick return defense 115 (24.7 per), red zone offense 115 (.684), fumbles lost 123 (4), blocked kicks allowed 126 (2). Florida State stats Top 10 ranks Punt return defense 1 (-3), red zone offense 1 (1.000), tackles for loss allowed 4 (3 PG), scoring offense 7 (47.3), Top 35 ranks Sacks allowed 12 (.67 PG), defensive TDs 13 (1), passing efficiency 14 (179.3), red zone TD percentage 15 (80), passes had intercepted 14 (1), fourth down offense 16 (.857), passing yards per completion 26 (14.1), turnovers lost 30 (3), total offense 33 (462.7), net punting 34 (41.5 per), red zone defense 34 (.727). 80th or worse Kickoff returns 90 (17.5 per), punt returns 101 (3.4 per), total defense 101 (391.3 YPG), passing defense 108 (268.3 YPG). Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: Wade Woodaz - INTs 8 (2), INTs per game 9 (0.7) Top 35: Cade Klubnik - passing TDs - 14 (8 TDs), completions per game 17 (23.7), points responsible for per game 21 (18), TJ Parker - tackles for loss per game 23 (1.5), Will Shipley - rushing yards per carry 26 (6.25), Phil Mafah - rushing TDs 35 (3). (Stats per the NCAA and CFBStats.com)

