Clemson football by the numbers: Where the Tigers stand going into postseason

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson played its most complete game of the season to top UNC 39-10 for an ACC title over the weekend.

The strong finish to the 13-game slate so far boosted the numbers in a lot of areas.

Clemson has top-10 marks in red zone offense (2), red zone TD percentage offense (4), blocked kicks (5), tackles for loss (6), fourth down offense (10), rushing defense (10) and third down offense (10).

Likely the biggest jump came in red zone defense, holding UNC to two scores in five chances to jump 40 spots to 47th in red zone D (41st in TD% allowed).

Individually, BT Potter topped 100 points for the season and ranks 20th there nationally.

Here's the Clemson stat profile through 13 games:

Team

Top-10 ranks: Red zone offense - 2 (.966), red zone TD% offense 4 (75.9%), blocked kicks - 5 (5), tackles for loss - 6 (7.9), fourth down offense - 10 (.667), rushing defense - 10 (101.1 YPG), third down offense - 10 (.487).

Top-25 ranks: Fourth down defense - 12 (.375), blocked punts - 13 (2), kickoff returns - 14 (23), sacks per game - 13 (3.08), scoring defense - 17 (20.1), passes intercepted - 20 (13), total defense - 24 (331.3), first downs offense - 24 (287), scoring offense - 25 (34.7), turnovers gained - 25 (21).

Top-50 ranks: Defensive TDs - 29 (2), blocked kicks allowed - 33 (1), pass efficiency defense - 35 (122.79), time of possession - 43 (30:50), red zone TD% defense - 41 (54.8), tackles for loss allowed - 41 (4.8), passes had intercepted - 43 (8), fewest penalties per game - 44 (5.54), fumbles recovered - 44 (8), third down defense - 45 (.361), rushing offense - 46 (179), rushing offense - 46 (179 YPG), fewest penalty yards per game - 47 (48.46), red zone defense - 47 (.810), completion percentage - 47 (.632), fewest penalty yards - 48 (584).

75th or worse: Passing defense - 77 (230.2 YPG), net punting - 87 (37.4), turnovers lost - 90 (20), punt return defense - 105 (10.59), passing yards per completion - 110 (10.9), fumbles lost 117 (12).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: None.

Top-25 ranks: Will Shipley - rushing TDs (11; 15 TDs), total touchdowns (13; 15), total touchdowns (17; 13 total), rushing yards (24; 1,110); BT Potter - total points scored (20; 103), field goal% (24; .857).

Top-50 ranks: Shipley - all-purpose yards (27; 122.46), yards per carry (32; 5.87), rushing yards per game (40; 85.4), total points scored (49; 90 points); DJ Uiagalelei - points responsible for per game (27; 14.9), passing TDs (31; 22 TDs), points responsible for (39; 13.5); Potter - FGs per game (33; 1.38), scoring (34; 7.9); RJ Mickens - total interceptions (38; 3); Beaux Collins - yards per reception (45th; 16.95); Aidan Swanson - punting (47th; 42.3).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)