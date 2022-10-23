Clemson football by the numbers: Where the Tigers rank through eight games

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson's perfect marks in fourth down and red zone offense went down in the 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse, but the Tigers are still top-5 in the nation there (No. 3 red zone offense/No. 5 fourth down offense) and have more top-10 rankings now than at any point this season.

Those two lead a contingent that spans all three phases of the game, which also includes rushing defense (7th), blocked punts (8th), tackles for loss (8th), kickoff returns (9th) and fourth down defense (10th).

Also back in the top-25 is the scoring defense (25th) to join the top-25 scoring offense (21st) and red zone TD percentage offense (24th).

Individually, Will Shipley is back in the top-10 in rushing touchdowns (8th) and total touchdowns (10th). He's also moved into the top-20 in rushing yards (17th; 739).

Team

Top-10 ranks: Red zone offense - 3 (.974), fourth down offense - 5 (.857), blocked kicks - 3 (4), rushing defense - 7 (87.9 YPG), blocked punts - 8 (2), tackles for loss - 8 (8.2), kickoff returns - 9 (25.8), fourth down defense - 10 (.312).

Top-25 ranks: Kickoff return defense - 20 (17.1), scoring offense - 21 (37.1), third down offense - 22 (.484), red zone TD% offense 24 (71.8), scoring defense - 25 (19.9).

Top-50 ranks: Total defense - 27 (332.5), sacks per game - 27 (2.75), passes had intercepted - 31 (4), time of possession - 35 (31:27), turnovers lost - 38 (9), tackles for loss allowed 39 (4.6), passes intercepted - 41 (7), red zone TD% defense - 42 (54.2), pass efficiency defense - 43 (124.28), fumbles recovered 43 (5), passing efficiency - 46 (145.49), turnover margin - 47 (.38), total offense - 50 (422.9 YPG).

75th or worse: Punt return defense - 85 (8.6), passing defense - 91 (244.6 YPG), punt returns - 95 (5.7), net punting - 99 (37.3).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: BT Potter - FGs per game (6; 1.88), total points scored (9; 76); Will Shipley - rushing TDs (8; 10), total touchdowns (10; 10 total).

Top-25 ranks: Potter - scoring (15; 9.5), field goal% (25; .882); Shipley - rushing yards (17; 739); DJ Uiagalelei - points responsible for per game (19; 18.3), passing TDs (19; 17 TDs); Barrett Carter - forced fumbles (21; .29).

Top-50 ranks: Shipley - rushing yards per game (26; 92.4 per), yards per carry (28; 6 per), total points scored (37; 60 points); Uiagalelei - passing yards (37; 1,814), passing efficiency (42; 149.1), total offense (44; 270.5); Potter - FG% (32; .867); Beaux Collins - receiving TDs (40; 5 total).

(Stats per NCAA/CFBStats)