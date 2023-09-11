CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson and Florida State will start the Sept. 23 gameday at noon on ABC.
Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
2023 Sep 11 13:27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 4 of the season on Sept. 23.

Friday, Sept. 22

NC State at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – Friday, 9/22 as previously announced

Saturday, Sept. 23

Florida State at Clemson, Noon ET on ABC

Army at Syracuse, Noon ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Marshall, Noon ET on ESPN2

Boston College at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Duke at UConn, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN – as previously announced

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network

North Carolina at Pitt, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network – featuring ACC Huddle

All times are Eastern.

ACC Notes

On Sept. 23, Florida State and Clemson will mark the fourth time this season that an ACC team has played in ABC’s Saturday noon game – Virginia (Sept. 2), NC State (Sept. 9), Florida State and Boston College (Sept. 16).

In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the ACC captivated the national audience, averaging 5.1 million viewers – more than double all other conferences in the highest average per game viewership for the week.

During the first three weeks of the season, the ACC has a pair of games on ABC's Saturday Night Football as well as 11 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

In total, seven ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts and ACC Network will also feature 13 games.

Of the ten full national ABC telecasts, seven of them feature seven different institutions.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 42) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 TigerNet News®
spacer looks like traffic will be extra bad to and from
 NIKE
spacer Noon at home, night on the road. Nothing to see here.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 Tigerboyardee
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 palmettoson
spacer Thats crap! Seriously?! Noon?! That sucks.***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: Thats crap! Seriously?! Noon?! That sucks.***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer I would think the IND game at our house
 97TigerPaw
spacer Re: Thats crap! Seriously?! Noon?! That sucks.***
 TigermanJ92
spacer Trying to compete with Fox's Big Noon programing
 TigerCC®
spacer ^^^winner^^^***
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 Tiger '97
spacer ^^^winner^^^***
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 LesterBrown79
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 stephiem82
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 NCTIgerFan23
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 EclipseCU05
spacer ha. there ya go.***
 freakgeek
spacer NOONER! Classic. Favors the visitor.***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 TigerNick76®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 colemanfan
spacer Glad our team wont have such a loser attitude.***
 Row86
spacer How can you say that for certain?***
 CM Shack®
spacer Ugggghhhhhh
 MoneyMike23®
spacer Well that sucks openass...Much like last year, the biggest
 CM Shack®
spacer This is what happens when you lose to Duke by 3 TD's
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 EclipseCU05
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 raider12®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 ClemsonBrad1981
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 TigergirIga
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 DownhillDefender®
spacer Better be ready to eat a biscuit and be ready to roll!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 cougrj®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 COTIGER1®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 COTIGER1®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Florida State gametime, TV network announced
 FORESTTIGER
