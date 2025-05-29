Clemson featured in new CFB 26 trailer

The trailer for EA Sports' College Football 26 was released on Thursday morning, teasing some of the revamped features, graphics, and much more to come this summer.

Part of the game's new focus is adding more detail, which has also included the addition of head coaches into the game, instead of generating alternative names for each team. This likely also means Dabo Swinney will be making his video game debut in July.

At the seven-second mark, you can see Clemson players exiting from the buses to get ready to run down the hill, something not featured as part of the hill run from the previous game.

College Football 26 is available on July 10th.