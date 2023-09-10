Clemson-FAU Vegas odds

The Tigers (1-1) are 0-2 against the spread this season so far, after falling as a 12-point favorite at Duke, 28-7, and then narrowly missing a 50.5-point spread against Charleston Southern Saturday, 66-17.

It's nothing new for the program, as Clemson didn't cover a spread until Week 9 of the 2021 season and didn't do so in three of the first four games last year.

FAU (1-1) lost to Ohio on Saturday at home, 17-10, after going in as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Owls changed coaches from former FSU head coach Willie Taggart to former Texas head coach Tom Herman after going 5-7 last year.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be aired on ACC Network.