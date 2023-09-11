CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Jay Haynes found the end zone in his first playing time last week out of the Clemson backfield.
Jay Haynes found the end zone in his first playing time last week out of the Clemson backfield.

Clemson-FAU depth charts outlook
by - 2023 Sep 11 18:58

Clemson looks to move over .500 on the season when it hosts Florida Atlantic (FAU) for a late kickoff on Saturday.

The Tigers (1-1) and Owls (1-1) are set for an 8 p.m. start in Death Valley on ACC Network.

Clemson is a currently a 24-point favorite.

Check out the depth chart comparison attached below:


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney on the future of his Clemson program: "We're not going anywhere"
Swinney on the future of his Clemson program: "We're not going anywhere"
Clemson-FAU depth charts outlook
Clemson-FAU depth charts outlook
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Florida Atlantic
TV channel, announcers for Clemson-Florida Atlantic
Two Clemson pros make NFL team of the week
Two Clemson pros make NFL team of the week
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week