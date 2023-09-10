|
Clemson falls out of updated AP Poll
Clemson fell out of this week's Associated Press Top 25.
They garnered the 26th-most votes, with 86 points, behind new No. 25 Iowa (106). The Tigers were last out of the AP Top 25 from weeks 6-12 of the 2021 campaign.
Clemson dropped from No. 9 to No. 25 previously after Monday’s 28-7 loss at Duke.
On Saturday, the Tigers struggled through the first quarter to a 14-14 score with FCS-level Charleston Southern, but they recovered to nearly cover the 50.5-point spread with a 66-17 win.
Clemson dropped a lone spot with the Coaches Poll to No. 22, while ESPN's power rankings had it fall out from a No. 25 spot.
Clemson is back in Death Valley under the lights this Saturday for an 8 p.m. kickoff against Florida Atlantic (ACCN).
AP Rankings - 9/10
1. Georgia (55)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Florida State (3)
4. Texas (2)
5. Southern Cal
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. Ole Miss
18. Colorado
19. Oklahoma
20. UNC
21. Duke
22. Miami
23. Washington State
24. UCLA
25. Iowa
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.
