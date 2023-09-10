CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson garnered the 26th-most voting points for the AP Poll, dropping from the top 25.
Clemson falls out of updated AP Poll
by - 2023 Sep 10 14:04

Clemson fell out of this week's Associated Press Top 25.

They garnered the 26th-most votes, with 86 points, behind new No. 25 Iowa (106). The Tigers were last out of the AP Top 25 from weeks 6-12 of the 2021 campaign.

Clemson dropped from No. 9 to No. 25 previously after Monday’s 28-7 loss at Duke.

On Saturday, the Tigers struggled through the first quarter to a 14-14 score with FCS-level Charleston Southern, but they recovered to nearly cover the 50.5-point spread with a 66-17 win.

Clemson dropped a lone spot with the Coaches Poll to No. 22, while ESPN's power rankings had it fall out from a No. 25 spot.

Clemson is back in Death Valley under the lights this Saturday for an 8 p.m. kickoff against Florida Atlantic (ACCN).

AP Rankings - 9/10

1. Georgia (55)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Florida State (3)

4. Texas (2)

5. Southern Cal

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. Ole Miss

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. UNC

21. Duke

22. Miami

23. Washington State

24. UCLA

25. Iowa

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.

