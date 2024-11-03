Clemson falls out of Coaches Poll Top 10

In the first traditional Top 25 release Sunday, Dabo Swinney's Tigers fell nine spots to No. 17.

In total, two Top 11 teams were upset by unranked foes, with Clemson to Louisville, 33-21, and Texas A&M at South Carolina, 44-20. Three in that tier lost total with Penn State unable to hold the home field against Ohio State, falling 20-13.

Also in the ACC, No. 17 Pitt fell at No. 20 SMU, 48-25, for the Mustangs to take another step in their unbeaten conference run. Miami pushed to No. 4 overall.

Clemson fell out of the ESPN Playoff Predictor Top 24 listed with around double-digit percentage chances or better. FPI says the Tigers still have a 7% percent shot, and an even lower conference title percentage (2.4).

The Tigers will get a greater idea of their at-large chances with the first CFP committee rankings unveiled on Tuesday (7 p.m./ESPN).

Coaches Poll - 11/3

1. Oregon (53 1st votes)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Ohio State

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Indiana

11. Alabama

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Boise State

15. SMU

16. Texas A&M

17. Clemson

18. Iowa State

19. Army

20. Washington State

21. Kansas State

22. Missouri

23. Pitt

24. Colorado

25. Vanderbilt

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Memphis;

Others Receiving Votes

Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1;