Clemson falls out of Coaches Poll Top 10
Clemson was caught up in an upset-filled weekend that greatly altered the Playoff race just days before the first CFP Committee rankings.
In the first traditional Top 25 release Sunday, Dabo Swinney's Tigers fell nine spots to No. 17. In total, two Top 11 teams were upset by unranked foes, with Clemson to Louisville, 33-21, and Texas A&M at South Carolina, 44-20. Three in that tier lost total with Penn State unable to hold the home field against Ohio State, falling 20-13. Also in the ACC, No. 17 Pitt fell at No. 20 SMU, 48-25, for the Mustangs to take another step in their unbeaten conference run. Miami pushed to No. 4 overall. Clemson fell out of the ESPN Playoff Predictor Top 24 listed with around double-digit percentage chances or better. FPI says the Tigers still have a 7% percent shot, and an even lower conference title percentage (2.4). The Tigers will get a greater idea of their at-large chances with the first CFP committee rankings unveiled on Tuesday (7 p.m./ESPN). Coaches Poll - 11/3 1. Oregon (53 1st votes) 2. Georgia (1) 3. Ohio State 4. Miami 5. Texas 6. Tennessee 7. Penn State 8. Notre Dame 9. BYU 10. Indiana 11. Alabama 12. Ole Miss 13. LSU 14. Boise State 15. SMU 16. Texas A&M 17. Clemson 18. Iowa State 19. Army 20. Washington State 21. Kansas State 22. Missouri 23. Pitt 24. Colorado 25. Vanderbilt Schools Dropped Out No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Memphis; Others Receiving Votes Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1;
