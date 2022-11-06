Clemson falls in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson dropped to No. 12 after their convincing road loss to Notre Dame in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Sunday afternoon.

Notre Dame is now ranked No. 20 with impressive victories over Clemson and No. 15 North Carolina.

Other teams in the previous Top 25 to lose alongside the Tigers included Kansas State, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Syracuse, and Oregon State.

The new top five in the poll consists of No. 1 Georgia (62 first-place votes and 1,574 points), followed by Ohio State (one first-place vote and 1,500 points), Michigan (1455 points and up one spot), TCU (1,361 points and up three spots), and Tennessee (1,339 points and down three spots).

Oregon, LSU, USC, UCLA, and Alabama rounds out the top 10.

Latest AP Top 25:

1. Georgia (9-0) (62 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (9-0) (1)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. TCU (9-0)

5. Tennessee (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. LSU (7-2)

8. USC (8-1)

9. UCLA (8-1)

10. Alabama (7-2)

11. Ole Miss (8-1)

12. Clemson (8-1)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Penn State (7-2)

15. North Carolina (8-1)

16. Tulane (8-1)

17. NC State (7-2)

18. Texas (6-3)

19. Liberty (8-1)

20. Notre Dame (6-3)

21. Illinois (7-2)

22. UCF (7-2)

23. Kansas State (6-3)

24. Washington (7-2)

25. Florida State (6-3)

Others receiving votes:

Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1