CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is No. 5 in the AP Poll, dropping one spot.
Clemson is No. 5 in the AP Poll, dropping one spot.

Clemson falls in AP Poll
by - 2022 Oct 16, Sun 13:47

Four teams in the AP top-10 went down on Saturday and that meant some movement.

Clemson fell a spot to No. 5 after Michigan topped previous-No. 10 Penn State and Tennessee topped previous-No. 3 Alabama at home.

The new top-5 is Georgia then Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and then Clemson.

Syracuse topped previous-No. 15 NC State at home to move to No. 14 before the battle of unbeatens in Death Valley at noon on Saturday (ABC broadcast).

The ACC has five ranked teams total with Wake Forest (13), North Carolina (22) and NC State (23) in there as well.

AP Top 25 - 10/16

1. Georgia (31)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Tennessee (15)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Miss. State

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson falls in AP Poll
Clemson falls in AP Poll
Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over No. 14 Syracuse
Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over No. 14 Syracuse
Clemson’s ranking in the updated Coaches Poll
Clemson’s ranking in the updated Coaches Poll
Clemson By the Numbers: Where the Tigers rank nationally after seven games
Clemson By the Numbers: Where the Tigers rank nationally after seven games
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 40) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 TigerNet News
spacer Sounds about right due to no style points.***
 ClemBert®
spacer Re: Sounds about right due to no style points.***
 Tigers Rule®
spacer Re: Sounds about right due to no style points.***
 Deanster®
spacer Re: Sounds about right due to no style points.***
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Would be a close game. I'm sure Vegas would favor
 josephg®
spacer Definitely disagree
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: Definitely disagree
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: Sounds about right due to no style points.***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer no arguments from me
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: no arguments from me
 Orangemania91
spacer It’s quite simple…
 ACMETiger00
spacer i think the problem comes in
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: i think the problem comes in
 Clemson_country89®
spacer yep tcu and ucla losing one
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: i think the problem comes in
 rhettfla
spacer beat ok state yesterday
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: i think the problem comes in
 clemson2003
spacer Re: It’s quite simple…
 Orangemania91
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 speedracer®
spacer Well, then it is clear that the AP Poll is stupid.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Well, then it is clear that the AP Poll is stupid.
 ClemsonCC
spacer UT belongs in the Top 4***
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: UT belongs in the Top 4***
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: UT belongs in the Top 4***
 Orangemania91
spacer wow what a convincing argument you just made...
 partsunknown
spacer Re: Well, then it is clear that the AP Poll is stupid.
 InletTiger15®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 dixiedon
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 ClemsonGrad2011®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 macodi
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 clemson2003
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 Tigersnake
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 clemson2003
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 ClemsonGrad2011®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 Tiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 Tigerdrafted
spacer My only real complaint is TCU
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson falls in AP Poll
 TigerKAT84
spacer No one cares. It’s the bcs rankings that will count. We’ve always been about right there.
 lovingit®
Read all 40 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest