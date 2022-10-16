Clemson falls in AP Poll

Four teams in the AP top-10 went down on Saturday and that meant some movement.

Clemson fell a spot to No. 5 after Michigan topped previous-No. 10 Penn State and Tennessee topped previous-No. 3 Alabama at home.

The new top-5 is Georgia then Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and then Clemson.

Syracuse topped previous-No. 15 NC State at home to move to No. 14 before the battle of unbeatens in Death Valley at noon on Saturday (ABC broadcast).

The ACC has five ranked teams total with Wake Forest (13), North Carolina (22) and NC State (23) in there as well.

AP Top 25 - 10/16

1. Georgia (31)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Tennessee (15)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Miss. State

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1