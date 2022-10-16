|
Clemson falls in AP Poll
|2022 Oct 16, Sun 13:47-
Four teams in the AP top-10 went down on Saturday and that meant some movement.
Clemson fell a spot to No. 5 after Michigan topped previous-No. 10 Penn State and Tennessee topped previous-No. 3 Alabama at home.
The new top-5 is Georgia then Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan and then Clemson.
Syracuse topped previous-No. 15 NC State at home to move to No. 14 before the battle of unbeatens in Death Valley at noon on Saturday (ABC broadcast).
The ACC has five ranked teams total with Wake Forest (13), North Carolina (22) and NC State (23) in there as well.
AP Top 25 - 10/16
1. Georgia (31)
2. Ohio State (17)
3. Tennessee (15)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. Ole Miss
8. TCU
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma State
12. USC
13. Wake Forest
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Penn State
17. Kansas State
18. Illinois
19. Kentucky
20. Texas
21. Cincinnati
22. North Carolina
23. NC State
24. Miss. State
25. Tulane
Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1