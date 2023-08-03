Clemson duo ranks in top two spots of Pro Football Focus position NFL draft rankings

The order is flipped, but the result is just about the same for Clemson's linebacker duo topping its peers. Pro Football Focus ranked Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Nos. 1 and 2 for the top linebacker prospects in the 2024 draft, which flipped their order as top college linebackers by the outlet for the 2023 season. What makes Carter stand out as a pro prospect? "Carter is the next super athlete linebacker to come from Clemson," said PFF's Trevor Sikkema, "but unlike some before him, he's a linebacker first and an athlete second. He’s a former five-star recruit, and the athletic pillars of that rating show up immediately. His potential as a run defender, pass rusher and coverage player is high, as he did not record a grade below 75.0 in any of those three categories. "Carter forced five incompletions in coverage and notched 24 total pressures in 2022 (10.3% pass-rush win percentage). When he's been able to anticipate, his impact is high with forced incompletions and key stops. He has first-round ability."

Trotter is coming off of an All-American season.

"Trotter, the son of former Eagles All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., is a smart player whose football bloodlines show up quickly on his tape. He is patient and comfortable keeping his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage in run defense, and he rarely misses tackles because of it.

"He also has a good feel for coverage, spacing and reading a quarterback's eyes, earning an 89.2 coverage grade in 2022. His anticipation for where the ball is going and how to position himself correctly creates a very high floor for him as a future pro."

Both were named first-team All-ACC preseason this week after a summer with multiple All-American nods from varying outlets.

