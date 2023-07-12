Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Taylor will only play baseball going forward, he announced this week.
Will Taylor will only play baseball going forward, he announced this week.

Clemson dual-sport athlete Will Taylor makes decision on playing future
by - 2023 Jul 12, Wed 10:08

Clemson two-sport athlete Will Taylor made a decision on his playing future with the Tigers.

Taylor announced on Wednesday that he will play only baseball moving forward.

"Most people never get the opportunity to play even one sport in college," Taylor said via social media. "I've been fortunate enough to play two. The opportunity to play both football and baseball for Clemson has been a dream come true with so many unforgettable moments. But today I am announcing my intention to pursue my passion for baseball at Clemson full-time."

He started his Clemson football career at quarterback in 2021 before a scheduled transition to wide receiver in 2022. Taylor totaled five career carries for 20 yards, seven receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown, 16 punt returns for 90 yards and a 14-yard kickoff return in 15 career games with 44 offensive snaps.

Taylor hit .362 and logged 46 RBIs, 16 doubles and five home runs in his first healthy season in 2023.

He missed a good portion of his baseball freshman year after tearing his ACL on the football field, totaling just 13 games.

This past academic year, Taylor became the first Clemson athlete to earn ACC championships in multiple sports in a single academic year since 1991-92 and the first in football and baseball since 1988-89.

"To Coach Swinney and Coach Grishman, thank you both so much for giving me the opportunity to play both sports here and for all the wisdom you've shared with me over the last two years," Taylor said. "To my football teammates, thanks for embracing me from day one. It's an honor to share the title of 2022 ACC Champion with you all, and even though it may be from the stands instead of the slot, I'm here to support you guys however I can.

"To Coach Bakich, our baseball staff and all my baseball teammates, you're going to get everything I've got to get this program back to Omaha. Clemson Football fans, this isn't goodbye. I'll just see you at Doug Kingsmore Stadium next spring."

The move settles Clemson's scholarship count at the 85-limit in announced moves so far among returning players and incoming freshmen.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former tennis standout named to Clemson Ring of Honor
Former tennis standout named to Clemson Ring of Honor
Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
Clemson named as one of three ACC teams that can make 2023-24 College Football Playoff
Clemson named as one of three ACC teams that can make 2023-24 College Football Playoff
54 ACC players chosen in 2023 MLB Draft
54 ACC players chosen in 2023 MLB Draft
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 30) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 15in15
spacer Whycare about adhering to this limit? Other teams don’t
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: Whycare about adhering to this limit? Other teams don’t
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 Pig®
spacer Good move...
 pluffmudtiger®
spacer Re: Good move...
 fchrisgrimm®
spacer I was thinking the same thing
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 ecsguru®
spacer Better Baseball player than football imo...
 GSCtiger®
spacer I think it’s the right move for his future
 flyslyw
spacer No surprise there, best of luck to him on the diamond.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 greene®
spacer Don’t blame him at all. I think it was the right decision.
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Same thing I posted back in June, it’s a no-brainer
 CoolBreeze864®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 Fillthevalley®
spacer Meanwhile DJU started at QB and got MLB drafted***
 NIKE
spacer Sorta saw that coming after the injury.
 DueWest
spacer Right decision
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: Right decision
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 George_Santos MD
spacer And, War-lar, just like that, Clemson is down to the 85
 76er®
spacer It's about time!***
 pheebo
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 kctigs81®
spacer I would do the same thing
 Tigergirlga
spacer Class!
 Mike28712
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
 Jcantrell86®
Read all 30 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week