Clemson DT gets NFL Scouting Combine invite

Payton Page announced on social media that he received an invite to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.
Clemson DT Payton Page gets NFL Scouting Combine invite
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 27 18:28

One defensive tackle is getting an additional chance to shine in front of scouts.

The combine takes place from February 27th to March 2nd, giving Page a chance to perform and meet NFL coaches and their respective front offices.

Page played in all 14 games in his final season at Clemson, recording 32 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pick-six.

