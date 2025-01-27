Clemson DT gets NFL Scouting Combine invite

|
Clemson DT Payton Page gets NFL Scouting Combine invite
One defensive tackle is getting an additional chance to shine in front of scouts.
Payton Page announced on social media that he received an invite to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. The combine takes place from February 27th to March 2nd, giving Page a chance to perform and meet NFL coaches and their respective front offices. Page played in all 14 games in his final season at Clemson, recording 32 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pick-six. A blessing…TYG!!🧡 pic.twitter.com/wFtXl2Ngop
Tags: Clemson Football, Payton Page