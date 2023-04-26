Clemson drops spot in ESPN future defense rankings

The Tiger defense did drop a spot year-to-year in ESPN's Future Power Rankings defensively, to No. 2, however, behind Georgia.

"Despite a step back last fall, Clemson projects well through 2025," said ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Coordinator Wes Goodwin is no longer new, but the unit loses several mainstays, including linemen Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and K.J. Henry, and linebacker Trenton Simpson. But Clemson retained more production than some expected, as linemen Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Ruke Orhorhoro are all back for their fifth or sixth seasons...The key is building for 2024 and 2025 with junior tackles Payton Page and Tré Williams, among others. Clemson adds Peter Woods, ESPN's top defensive tackle and No. 4 overall recruit for the 2023 class, as well as four other ESPN 300 line recruits.

"Linebacker also looks strong with Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a second-team AP All-America selection, leading the group alongside Barrett Carter, who earned first-team All-ACC honors...Injuries hit Clemson's secondary hard in 2022, but there were some bright spots, such as safety Jalyn Phillips, who returns for his final year, and cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins. Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus, both sophomores, help the cornerback outlook beyond 2023. Safety Andrew Mukuba, the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, will try to rebound from a disappointing season. Clemson has nice depth at safety with senior RJ Mickens. The team also has two ESPN 300 recruits committed for 2024."

The complete top-5 is Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, Alabama and Iowa.

Teams on Clemson's future schedule also include NC State (11), Notre Dame (12) and Florida State (18).