Clemson drops spot in ESPN Football Power Index
by - 2022 Sep 18, Sun 09:51

Clemson dropped a spot in ESPN's Football Power Index after this weekend's games, which included a 48-20 Tigers victory over Louisiana Tech.

The new top-4 there is Georgia (29.3 rating), Alabama (28.8), Ohio State (26.6) and Michigan (20.9), with Clemson (19.5) in the next tier with Texas (19.2).

The FPI gives Clemson an 11.8% chance to win out, however, following percentages from Georgia (32.5), Ohio State (23.4) and Alabama (14.8).

ESPN's Playoff projectors did not include Clemson this week after two selections last week. The most popular four teams there right now are Georgia (14/14), Alabama (14/14), Ohio State (14/14) and Southern Cal (10/14).

The Tigers maintained a No. 8 ranking in the site's power rankings.

"Though the final score indicates the Tigers might have had an easy time against Louisiana Tech in a 48-20 win, there are definite areas where this team can improve," ESPN's Andrea Adelson said. "Once again, the offense was inconsistent in the first half, and the banged-up defense gave up some uncharacteristic plays, particularly in the secondary. The best player Clemson has going for it is Will Shipley, who had 139 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 221 yards and two scores and added another 62 yards on the ground."

The traditional polls come out this afternoon and CBS projects that Clemson will drop a spot to No.6 in the AP Poll.

