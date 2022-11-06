Clemson drops out of top-10 of ESPN power rankings

TigerNet Staff by

The fall was steep for the Tigers in ESPN's latest weekly power rankings after a resounding defeat at Notre Dame Saturday night.

Clemson dropped eight spots to No. 13 after the 35-14 loss.

"Dabo Swinney's team entered Notre Dame Stadium hoping to remove any questions about its CFP worthiness and its starting quarterback," said ESPN's on-site reporter for the game, Adam Rittenberg. The Tigers left with their playoff hopes likely dashed for the second straight year and significant questions about who leads the offense going forward. D.J. Uiagalelei was briefly replaced by Cade Klubnik for the second straight game, only to return and have an interception returned 96 yards for a touchdown. Klubnik also was picked off, on his first and only pass attempt, leading to another Notre Dame touchdown. The only Clemson bright spot was avoiding its first shutout since 2003 against Georgia."

CBS Sports projects a less precipitous fall to No. 9 in the AP rankings on Sunday.

Having clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game already, the team they're likely to face is next on the rankings with North Carolina (8-1), which came back to top Virginia 31-28.

Clemson was one of three top-6 ranked teams from the first Playoff rankings to fall, as Tennessee dropped to No. 5 after losing at Georgia, 27-13, and 7-2 Alabama dropped to No. 11 after a 32-31 loss at LSU.

The new top-4 is Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

Notre Dame moved into the rankings at No. 23 and NC State moved up to No. 17 after topping Wake Forest Saturday.