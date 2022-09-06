|
Clemson drops in latest AP Top 25
|2022 Sep 6, Tue 14:19-
Clemson fell a spot in Tuesday's updated Associated Press top-25.
The Tigers (1-0) are No. 5 after a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday.
Like with the Coaches Poll, Georgia jumped Ohio State to No. 2 overall behind Alabama, while Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4 after a 51-7 home win over Colorado State.
The Crimson Tide rolled Utah State at home, 55-0, while Ohio State pulled away hosting Notre Dame, 21-10, and Georgia dominated Oregon in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Clemson is joined in the top-25 from the ACC by Miami (15), Pitt (17), NC State (18) and Wake Forest (23).
The Tigers maintained a No. 4 ranking in Tuesday's USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Clemson returns to action in the debut of some new features to Death Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. versus Furman (ACC Network).
RANK TEAM Points (First votes)
1. Alabama - 1,552 (44)
2. Georgia - 1,511 (17)
3. Ohio State - 1,471 (2)
4. Michigan - 1,299
5. Clemson - 1,280
6. Texas A&M - 1,241
7. Oklahoma - 1,130
8. Notre Dame - 1,085
9. Baylor - 1,057
10. USC - 898
11. Oklahoma - 818
12. Florida - 763
13. Utah - 717
14. Michigan State - 690
15. Miami - 679
16. Arkansas - 678
17. Pitt - 535
18. NC State - 513
19. Wisconsin - 476
20. Kentucky - 373
21. BYU - 266
22. Ole Miss - 254
23. Wake Forest - 246
24. Tennessee - 194
25. Houston - 143
Others receiving votes:
Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1