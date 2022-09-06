Clemson drops in latest AP Top 25

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson fell a spot in Tuesday's updated Associated Press top-25.

The Tigers (1-0) are No. 5 after a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday.

Like with the Coaches Poll, Georgia jumped Ohio State to No. 2 overall behind Alabama, while Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4 after a 51-7 home win over Colorado State.

The Crimson Tide rolled Utah State at home, 55-0, while Ohio State pulled away hosting Notre Dame, 21-10, and Georgia dominated Oregon in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Clemson is joined in the top-25 from the ACC by Miami (15), Pitt (17), NC State (18) and Wake Forest (23).

The Tigers maintained a No. 4 ranking in Tuesday's USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Clemson returns to action in the debut of some new features to Death Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. versus Furman (ACC Network).

RANK TEAM Points (First votes)

1. Alabama - 1,552 (44)

2. Georgia - 1,511 (17)

3. Ohio State - 1,471 (2)

4. Michigan - 1,299

5. Clemson - 1,280

6. Texas A&M - 1,241

7. Oklahoma - 1,130

8. Notre Dame - 1,085

9. Baylor - 1,057

10. USC - 898

11. Oklahoma - 818

12. Florida - 763

13. Utah - 717

14. Michigan State - 690

15. Miami - 679

16. Arkansas - 678

17. Pitt - 535

18. NC State - 513

19. Wisconsin - 476

20. Kentucky - 373

21. BYU - 266

22. Ole Miss - 254

23. Wake Forest - 246

24. Tennessee - 194

25. Houston - 143

Others receiving votes:

Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1