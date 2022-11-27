Clemson drops from top-10 in Coaches Poll

Clemson was one of four teams in the Coaches Poll top-9 to fall on Saturday and that shook up the top half of the rankings.

The Tigers fell three spots to No. 11 on Sunday.

Also from the ACC, Florida State is 14th and Saturday ACC Championship opponent UNC is No. 22.

South Carolina entered the rankings at No. 20 this week.

The Tigers (10-2) and Tar Heels (9-3) kick off on an 8 p.m. ABC broadcast this Saturday in Charlotte.

Coaches Poll - 11/27

Rank Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Chg Hi/lo

1 Georgia 12-0 1572 60 1 — 1/3

2 Michigan 12-0 1512 3 3 1 2/6

3 Texas Christian 12-0 1446 0 4 1 3/NR

4 Southern California 11-1 1381 0 5 1 4/15

5 Ohio State 11-1 1312 0 2 -3 2/5

6 Alabama 10-2 1262 0 7 1 1/11

7 Penn State 10-2 1153 0 10 3 7/NR

8 Tennessee 10-2 1143 0 11 3 3/NR

9 Washington 10-2 1039 0 12 3 9/NR

10 Kansas State 9-3 930 0 13 3 10/NR

11 Clemson 10-2 900 0 8 -3 4/12

12 Utah 9-3 872 0 14 2 8/19

13 Louisiana State 9-3 845 0 6 -7 6/NR

14 Florida State 9-3 739 0 16 2 14/NR

15 Oregon 9-3 681 0 9 -6 6/24

16 Oregon State 9-3 613 0 22 6 16/NR

17 UCLA 9-3 603 0 18 1 10/NR

18 Tulane 10-2 558 0 20 2 17/NR

19 Notre Dame 8-4 340 0 15 -4 5/NR

20 South Carolina 8-4 299 0 NR 8 20/NR

21 Texas 8-4 292 0 24 3 18/NR

22 North Carolina 9-3 175 0 17 -5 11/NR

23 Central Florida 9-3 141 0 NR 3 18/NR

24 Texas-San Antonio 10-2 127 0 25 1 24/NR

25 Mississippi State 8-4 88 0 NR 16 17/NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi; No. 21 Cincinnati; No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

Others rec. votes: Mississippi 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.