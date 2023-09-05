Clemson drops far, but remains in updated AP Poll

That's a drop from No. 9 to No. 25 this week after a 28-7 loss at Duke on Labor Day.

The Tigers committed multiple critical turnovers and had defensive lapses in the stunning defeat in Durham, where Clemson was a 13-point favorite.

In the ACC, Florida State rounds out a Top 4 led by Georgia, then Michigan and Alabama. North Carolina checks in at No. 17 and Duke debuted at No. 21.

Early November home opponent Notre Dame moved up three spots to No. 10.

The Tigers hung on to a No. 21 ranking with the Coaches Poll on Tuesday.

AP Rankings - 9/5

1. Georgia (58 first-place votes)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Alabama

4. Florida State (3)

5. Ohio State

6. Southern Cal

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. UNC

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Duke

22. Colorado

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Clemson

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.