Clemson drops far, but remains in updated AP Poll
Clemson fell 16 spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
That's a drop from No. 9 to No. 25 this week after a 28-7 loss at Duke on Labor Day. The Tigers committed multiple critical turnovers and had defensive lapses in the stunning defeat in Durham, where Clemson was a 13-point favorite. In the ACC, Florida State rounds out a Top 4 led by Georgia, then Michigan and Alabama. North Carolina checks in at No. 17 and Duke debuted at No. 21. Early November home opponent Notre Dame moved up three spots to No. 10. The Tigers hung on to a No. 21 ranking with the Coaches Poll on Tuesday. AP Rankings - 9/5 1. Georgia (58 first-place votes) 2. Michigan (2) 3. Alabama 4. Florida State (3) 5. Ohio State 6. Southern Cal 7. Penn State 8. Washington 9. Tennessee 10. Notre Dame 11. Texas 12. Utah 13. Oregon 14. LSU 15. Kansas State 16. Oregon State 17. UNC 18. Oklahoma 19. Wisconsin 20. Ole Miss 21. Duke 22. Colorado 23. Texas A&M 24. Tulane 25. Clemson OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.
AP Rankings - 9/5
1. Georgia (58 first-place votes)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Alabama
4. Florida State (3)
5. Ohio State
6. Southern Cal
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tennessee
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. UNC
18. Oklahoma
19. Wisconsin
20. Ole Miss
21. Duke
22. Colorado
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Clemson
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.
