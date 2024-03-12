Clemson drops again in ESPN's future QB rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football is hanging on to a Top 25 QB future, according to ESPN. Barely. Three years removed from a No. 2 ranking in ESPN's future college QB metric, Clemson checked in at No. 24 in the same rankings for 2024 and on. The Tigers return starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, who finished 69th in ESPN's QBR last year (58.3; 10th in the ACC). Former highly-rated 4-star and redshirt freshman Christopher Vizzina slots into a backup role "Clemson comes off its first four-loss season since 2011, and is still waiting for a big boost in quarterback efficiency and overall offense under coordinator Garrett Riley," said ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "Still, Klubnik showed snippets of promise, especially in November wins against Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Clemson must help him with better protection from the offensive line and more options at wide receiver. But Klubnik, a top-30 recruit in 2022, has enough familiarity with Riley's system to take a significant step this coming season. He also could lead the offense through 2025. Last fall, Klubnik completed 63.9% of his passes for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first season as the starter. "Christopher Vizzina, ESPN's No. 42 overall recruit in 2023, could push Klubnik and see a bigger role as a redshirt freshman. He's seemingly in line to take over whenever Klubnik moves on, unless coach Dabo Swinney adjusts his approach toward targeting big-name quarterback transfers." Clemson's QBs dropped to 17th in 2022 and 20th in 2023 in the ESPN ranking. DJ Uiagalelei and Florida State pace the ACC at No. 13 on this year's ranking. Clemson also trails Miami (18) and SMU (21).

