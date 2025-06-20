Clemson dominates national outlet's ranking of the ACC's top players

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

NFL general managers and scouts are salivating after a look at Clemson's roster. First things first, Clemson has a mass of talent assembled for what national analysts are billing as a national championship run, and The Athletic painted the picture with its ranking of the Top 25 players in the ACC this season. Dabo Swinney's Tigers have three of the league's Top 4, five of the Top 8 and half of the Top 12 in the list, with nine total Clemson players getting selections in the Top 22. That's led by No. 1 and potential Top 3 NFL draft pick in edge T.J. Parker. "There might not be a better edge rusher in the country than the 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior from Phenix City, Ala. In 27 career games (17 starts), he has six forced fumbles, 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. He took over Clemson’s 24-20 win at Pittsburgh last year (four sacks) and terrorized SMU in the ACC Championship Game," The Athletic's Manny Navarro writes. He is joined in the ACC Top 4 by Peter Woods (3) and Cade Klubnik (4). "The Tigers’ two-headed monster on the defensive line, Parker and Woods, is one of several reasons they are favored to win the league in 2025. The 6-3, 315-pound Woods had 28 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and three sacks, in his first season as a full-time starter — solid numbers for an interior lineman," Navarro said. "Klubnik is third behind Arch Manning (Texas) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) in Heisman odds, according to BetMGM. The reality is Klubnik probably has a better collection of receivers and offensive linemen than those other two QBs, which is why Clemson has a legitimate shot to win the national title. Klubnik’s passing efficiency rating jumped from 80th in 2023 to 28th last season. His 36 touchdown passes in 2024 are the most for any returning quarterback in the country." Antonio Williams (7) and Avieon Terrell (8) likely have some good battles in practice and both made the top tier here as well, to go with NFL draft first-round projections. "Williams, a former top-75 national recruit, was a first-team All-ACC pick in 2024, catching 75 passes for 904 yards and a league-leading 11 TDs. A redshirt junior from Irmo, S.C., Williams teams with sophomores Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore to form the top wide receiver trio in the ACC and one of the best in the nation," said Navarro. "The 5-11, 180-pound junior and younger brother of 2020 NFL first-round pick A.J. Terrell earned second-team All-ACC honors last fall. He was credited with 58 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He’s considered a much better run defender than his brother — something new Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen surely likes." Clemson's reps rounded out by OT Blake Miller (12), LB Wade Woodaz (16), S Khalil Barnes (18) and LB Sammy Brown (22). Miami OT Francis Mauigoa breaks up the Clemson run at the top with a No. 2 ranking. Clemson is only scheduled to face one of the other Top 10-ranked players with Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers (9).

