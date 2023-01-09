Clemson doesn't make top-10 of 247Sports 'way-too-early' ranking

TigerNet Staff by

The early, early rankings are starting to roll in, and there's a theme emerging.

247Sports joined Athlon in tabbing Florida State as the ACC favorite at No. 6 overall and ranking Clemson outside the top-10, at No. 11.

"Not only has Florida State cleaned up in the portal for the 2023 recruiting cycle, but the Seminoles were one of the nation's hottest teams exiting the season and got great news with quarterback Jordan Travis along with top defender Jared Verse announced their respective returns," said 247Sports. "That gives Florida State a pair of All-American candidates on both sides of the football, not to mention impressive talent elsewhere in the skill spots. The Seminoles will be one of the nation's most hyped teams in 2023...

"(Clemson is) no longer the likely preseason favorite to win the ACC given the personnel returning for another squad in the league, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will try and turn back the naysayers who question the roster's holes on defense following heavy NFL departures. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is coming off his first career start and he'll be tasked with being the face of the program alongside running back Will Shipley. Are you buying stock in Clemson as a preseason title contender or has the respect level simmered a bit on Swinney's program?"

247Sports' top-5 is Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Nov. home opponent Notre Dame is 13th and road rivalry foe South Carolina is No. 21. DJ Uiagalelei and the Oregon State Beavers are No. 18.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy also released an early ranking that has Clemson No. 9, also trailing FSU (No. 4), which rounds out a projected CFP that also includes Georgia, Alabama and Michigan. Notre Dame is No. 12 there, Louisville is No. 20, Pitt is No. 22, UNC is No. 23. Oregon State is No. 13 there.