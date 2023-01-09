CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Shipley and the Tigers look to be taking a bit of an underdog role into 2023.
Will Shipley and the Tigers look to be taking a bit of an underdog role into 2023.

Clemson doesn't make top-10 of 247Sports 'way-too-early' ranking
by - 2023 Jan 9, Mon 10:16

The early, early rankings are starting to roll in, and there's a theme emerging.

247Sports joined Athlon in tabbing Florida State as the ACC favorite at No. 6 overall and ranking Clemson outside the top-10, at No. 11.

"Not only has Florida State cleaned up in the portal for the 2023 recruiting cycle, but the Seminoles were one of the nation's hottest teams exiting the season and got great news with quarterback Jordan Travis along with top defender Jared Verse announced their respective returns," said 247Sports. "That gives Florida State a pair of All-American candidates on both sides of the football, not to mention impressive talent elsewhere in the skill spots. The Seminoles will be one of the nation's most hyped teams in 2023...

"(Clemson is) no longer the likely preseason favorite to win the ACC given the personnel returning for another squad in the league, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will try and turn back the naysayers who question the roster's holes on defense following heavy NFL departures. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is coming off his first career start and he'll be tasked with being the face of the program alongside running back Will Shipley. Are you buying stock in Clemson as a preseason title contender or has the respect level simmered a bit on Swinney's program?"

247Sports' top-5 is Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Nov. home opponent Notre Dame is 13th and road rivalry foe South Carolina is No. 21. DJ Uiagalelei and the Oregon State Beavers are No. 18.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy also released an early ranking that has Clemson No. 9, also trailing FSU (No. 4), which rounds out a projected CFP that also includes Georgia, Alabama and Michigan. Notre Dame is No. 12 there, Louisville is No. 20, Pitt is No. 22, UNC is No. 23. Oregon State is No. 13 there.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson men's basketball doesn't make latest AP Top 25
Clemson men's basketball doesn't make latest AP Top 25
Latest projections for Clemson prospects with updated NFL draft order
Latest projections for Clemson prospects with updated NFL draft order
Clemson doesn't make top-10 of 247Sports 'way-too-early' ranking
Clemson doesn't make top-10 of 247Sports 'way-too-early' ranking
Former Clemson WR's injury prognosis updated after being carted off field
Former Clemson WR's injury prognosis updated after being carted off field
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest