Clemson DL returning for another season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A talented defender is coming back for the Tigers.

Clemson redshirt senior Justin Mascoll will be returning for another season as he told TigerNet during postgame of the Orange Bowl.

He believes it will be a good chance for more playing time next season, and he will be able to mentor some of the younger players. He told the coaching staff a few weeks ago about his decision to return for another season.

Mascoll earned a degree in criminal justice in December.

He is eligible to play another year of football because of the COVID one-year waiver for players.

For the 2022 season, Mascoll had 18 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

Clemson Bio: 2022: Recorded three tackles (one for loss) vs. Furman … made three tackles (0.5 for loss) vs. Louisiana Tech … contributed six tackles at No. 21 Wake Forest … credited with two tackles and a pass breakup vs. No. 10 NC State … contributed a tackle for loss at Boston College … added one tackle at Florida State … added two tackles (one for loss) vs. No. 14 Syracuse … registered one tackle vs. Louisville and vs. Miami (Fla.) … made one tackle vs. No. 24 North Carolina.