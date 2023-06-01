CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson DL Peter Woods signs NIL deal

Clemson DL Peter Woods signs NIL deal
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 09:36

Clemson freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods announced a NIL deal on Wednesday night.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate," Woods tweeted. "With this partnership, I will have the chance to impact the lives’ of youth and help close the gap between them and their goals. Thank you @tigerimpactnil for making this possible."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate is a mentorship program for young people.

Woods has yet to play a down of football this season but has been getting rave reviews from coaches and teammates.

"He’s like a Halley’s Comet," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during the Orange and White telecast. "Every now and then you get a guy that physically and mentally and maturity and all the intangibles, he’s just ready. Man, we’re blessed to have that young man in our program."

