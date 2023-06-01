Clemson DL Peter Woods signs NIL deal

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods announced a NIL deal on Wednesday night. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate," Woods tweeted. "With this partnership, I will have the chance to impact the lives’ of youth and help close the gap between them and their goals. Thank you @tigerimpactnil for making this possible." Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate is a mentorship program for young people. Woods has yet to play a down of football this season but has been getting rave reviews from coaches and teammates. "He’s like a Halley’s Comet," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during the Orange and White telecast. "Every now and then you get a guy that physically and mentally and maturity and all the intangibles, he’s just ready. Man, we’re blessed to have that young man in our program." I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upsate . With this partnership, I will have the chance to impact the lives’ of youth and help close the gap between them and their goals. Thank you @tigerimpactnil for making this possible.#BBBS pic.twitter.com/Kvh2jyCH1Z — Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) May 31, 2023

