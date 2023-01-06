CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Etinosa Reuben played 56 snaps over eight games this season.
Etinosa Reuben played 56 snaps over eight games this season.

Clemson defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben to enter transfer portal
by - 2023 Jan 6, Fri 11:19

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben is going into the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Reuben played in eight games this year, seeing 56 snaps and tallying two tackles and a blocked field goal.

He was credited with 26 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 318 defensive snaps over 30 career games (one start) from 2019-22.

He was ranked as high as the No. 6 player out of Missouri in the 2019 class.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Tiger hired as a coach at Coastal Carolina
Former Tiger hired as a coach at Coastal Carolina
Former Clemson WR commits to Big Ten school
Former Clemson WR commits to Big Ten school
Clemson defensive lineman to enter transfer portal
Clemson defensive lineman to enter transfer portal
Clemson falls to Florida State
Clemson falls to Florida State
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest