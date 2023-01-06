Clemson defensive lineman to enter transfer portal

Clemson defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben to enter transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben is going into the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Reuben played in eight games this year, seeing 56 snaps and tallying two tackles and a blocked field goal.

He was credited with 26 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 318 defensive snaps over 30 career games (one start) from 2019-22.

He was ranked as high as the No. 6 player out of Missouri in the 2019 class.