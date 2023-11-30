Clemson defensive back announces transfer portal entry

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson defensive back Toriano Pride announces transfer portal entry
2023 Nov 30

Sophomore Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride announced his intention to enter the transfer portal late on Thursday.

"After a lot of reflection and discussion with my family, I know it is best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal at this time," Pride said. "Thank you again to the fans, my brothers, and the football staff that truly supported me during my time at Clemson."

In a surprise start versus Wake Forest, the reserve defensive back tallied seven tackles (one for loss) and a career-high-tying three pass breakups. He finished with 14 tackles and five pass breakups over action in all 12 games (some just on special teams).

He is credited with 37 tackles (2.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, a sack, an interception and a safety in 478 snaps over 26 games (three starts) in his time as a Tiger.

He was a national top-40 player according to 247Sports, which rated him No. 39 overall.

He joins quarterback Hunter Helms, wide receiver Beaux Collins, offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes and tight end Sage Ennis as Clemson transfer portal entries so far.

