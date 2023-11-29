Clemson defensive back makes NFL decision

Wiggins saw his draft stock skyrocket over his third season and a second as a starter, where he is as high as the No. 2-rated cornerback in the class and a Top 15 prospect overall (14; Pro Football Focus).

"I just feel like it was that time," Wiggins told ESPN. "All the hard work I've put in, I feel like it was time for me to declare."

He has multiple projections now as a first-round pick and he is up to No. 20 overall on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s board.

Wiggins improved his PFF coverage grade year-to-year from 78.9 to 83 this season, with only a 43.9% catch rate allowed in targets his way at 9.8 yards per with a lone touchdown given up and two interceptions (one for a TD).

Wiggins was named first-team All-ACC this week.

Wiggins told ESPN that he is not planning on playing in the Tigers' bowl game.