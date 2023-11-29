Clemson defensive back makes NFL decision

|
Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins makes NFL decision
Junior Clemson cornerback
Nate Wiggins is declaring for the NFL draft,
he told ESPN on Wednesday.
Wiggins saw his draft stock skyrocket over his third season and a second as a starter, where he is as high as the No. 2-rated cornerback in the class and a Top 15 prospect overall (14; Pro Football Focus). "I just feel like it was that time," Wiggins told ESPN. "All the hard work I've put in, I feel like it was time for me to declare." He has multiple projections now as a first-round pick and he is up to No. 20 overall on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s board. Wiggins improved his PFF coverage grade year-to-year from 78.9 to 83 this season, with only a 43.9% catch rate allowed in targets his way at 9.8 yards per with a lone touchdown given up and two interceptions (one for a TD). Wiggins was named first-team All-ACC this week. Wiggins told ESPN that he is not planning on playing in the Tigers' bowl game.
