Clemson defender ranked among top senior prospects

Clemson defender Ruke Orhorhoro ranked among top senior prospects

TigerNet Staff by

NFL.com ranked the top prospects for the Senior Bowl and a Clemson defensive tackle is among those top targets for the next level. Ruke Orhorhoro is ranked No.6 on the list after having a second-third round grade this past cycle. "Clemson's deep defensive line rotation limits Orhorhoro's opportunities to fill the stat sheet (11 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and two sacks in six games)," NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter said, "but his presence is felt by offensive lines on a consistent basis. He lines up all over the front, using his quickness off the snap to get into the backfield. He holds his ground well against blocks considering his height and somewhat lean frame. Orhorhoro consistently won gaps but could not quite get to the ball to make the big play in the Tigers' season-opening loss to Duke. He made life difficult for quarterbacks when Florida State and Syracuse gave him room inside in matchups last month. He will be a nice fit in a one-gap NFL system where he can get upfield quickly to disrupt the action." Fellow interior defender Tyler Davis is among the honorable mentions for the Top 20 list, where Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu leads the way. In PFF's midseason prospect All-America team, Tyler Davis was listed fourth overall among defensive tackles in honorable mentions, where Orhohoro was not listed. Davis leads Clemson in PFF grade (85.8), with a near 90 grade (89) against the run. He has 12 pressures (10 hurries, two sacks). Orhorhoro holds a 70.4 PFF grade overall with a 76.2 in run defense. He has nine pressures (two sacks, one QB hit, six hurries).

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest