Clemson defender Peter Woods named to Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list
The Maxwell Football Club announced today that defensive tackle Peter Woods has been named as one of 37 candidates on the watch list for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding freshman.

Once again, this year, the award will be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala along with several of the other top awards in college and professional football.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020, Brock Bowers (Georgia) – 2021 and Drake Maye (North Carolina) 2022.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list will incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, with 37 candidates recognized. Texas leads the way with 4 candidates followed by Alabama and Oklahoma with 3 players each. Five other schools boast 2 candidates.

S Caleb Downs, Alabama

RB Justice Haynes, Alabama

OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

QB Jaden Rashada, Arizona State

TE Luke Hasz, Arkansas

DE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DT Peter Woods, Clemson

CB Cormani McClain, Colorado

WR Eugene Wilson, Florida

OT Earnest Greene, Georgia

ED Damon Wilson, Georgia

QB JJ Kohl, Iowa State

DB Javien Toviano, LSU

DE Rueben Bain, Miami

OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami

WR Kevin Concepcion, NC State

ED Princewill Umanmielen, Nebraska

WR Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

ED Adepoju Adebawore, Oklahoma

DB Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma

DB Jasiah Wagoner, Oklahoma

LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

WR Ayden Williams, Ole Miss

LB Tony Rojas, Penn State

ATH Nyckoles Harbor, South Carolina

LB Grayson Howard, South Carolina

DL Markis Deal, TCU

LB Arion Carter, Tennessee

RB Cedric Baxter, Texas

WR Johntay Cook, Texas

CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

LB Anthony Hill, Texas

RB Rueben Owens, Texas A&M

QB Dante Moore, UCLA

WR Zachariah Branch, USC

LB Tackett Curtis, USC

