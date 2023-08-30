Clemson defender Peter Woods named to Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list

Press Release by

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that defensive tackle Peter Woods has been named as one of 37 candidates on the watch list for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding freshman. Once again, this year, the award will be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala along with several of the other top awards in college and professional football. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020, Brock Bowers (Georgia) – 2021 and Drake Maye (North Carolina) 2022. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list will incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, with 37 candidates recognized. Texas leads the way with 4 candidates followed by Alabama and Oklahoma with 3 players each. Five other schools boast 2 candidates. S Caleb Downs, Alabama RB Justice Haynes, Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama QB Jaden Rashada, Arizona State TE Luke Hasz, Arkansas DE Keldric Faulk, Auburn DT Peter Woods, Clemson CB Cormani McClain, Colorado WR Eugene Wilson, Florida OT Earnest Greene, Georgia ED Damon Wilson, Georgia QB JJ Kohl, Iowa State DB Javien Toviano, LSU DE Rueben Bain, Miami OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami WR Kevin Concepcion, NC State ED Princewill Umanmielen, Nebraska WR Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State ED Adepoju Adebawore, Oklahoma DB Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma DB Jasiah Wagoner, Oklahoma LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss WR Ayden Williams, Ole Miss LB Tony Rojas, Penn State ATH Nyckoles Harbor, South Carolina LB Grayson Howard, South Carolina DL Markis Deal, TCU LB Arion Carter, Tennessee RB Cedric Baxter, Texas WR Johntay Cook, Texas CB Malik Muhammad, Texas LB Anthony Hill, Texas RB Rueben Owens, Texas A&M QB Dante Moore, UCLA WR Zachariah Branch, USC LB Tackett Curtis, USC

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now