Clemson defender signs free agent deal with NFL team

Clemson defender Payton Page signs with Jets

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Former Clemson defensive tackle Payton Page has landed an undrafted free agent deal in New York. Page has signed with the Jets, per multiple reports. The former 4-star prospect out of Greensboro, North Carolina, was seen as a fringe NFL draft candidate but lauded as underrated by CBS' Pete Prisco. "He weighed 400 pounds when he first came to Clemson, but he has trimmed over 100 pounds off his body. He is 6-3, 300 and looks like he can be even heavier. He played behind a lot of quality NFL players in his first few years but became a starter last season. He flashed with his power and ability to push the pocket, even if he didn't get the sack numbers. With a little seasoning, he can become a productive NFL rotational player for a third-day pick. There is a lot to like," Prisco said. The Athletic graded him with the potential for a UDFA deal: "A four-star recruit, Page picked Clemson over North Carolina and Tennessee, then waited his turn to become a starter for the Tigers as a senior. After enrolling at Clemson weighing 395 pounds, Page became serious about nutrition — he has lost more than 100 pounds. He gets off the snap with bouncy quickness and the hand strength to force his way through a blocker’s shoulder. However, his pad level lowers his chances for quick sheds or counters, and he needs to find more ways to impact the pocket. Overall, Page spent most of college buried on the depth chart, but he flashed the type of potential on his senior tape that suggests there is more in his game than his production suggests." Page joins former Clemson O-lineman John Simpson as Tigers on the roster. Payton Page typically lined up as a three-tech at Clemson. He didn't have a ton of production after registering 60 tackles in 0.5 sacks in four seasons, but Page showed flashes of being a decent run stuffer in spots.



