Former Clemson defender commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado

Clemson defender LaVonta Bentley commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado

Former Clemson linebacker LaVonta Bentley is headed to the Pac-12 and an interesting program in transition.

Bentley announced a commitment to Deion Sanders' new Colorado program after a visit this weekend.

He played in all 13 games this season, logging 20 tackles (3 for loss) with one sack.

Bentley entered 2022 credited with 52 tackles (8.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 254 defensive snaps across 27 career games (two starts).

He is a second transfer commitment on the defensive side announced for Colorado, joining former West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston.

Before Clemson: Ranked as the No. 119 overall player in the nation by PrepStar … rated as the No. 177 overall player by Rivals.com, who also sees him as the ninth-best inside linebacker and eighth-best player from Alabama … four-star by PrepStar, ESPN and Rivals … ESPN rated him as the No. 289 overall player in the nation, the seventh-best inside linebacker and 12th-best player in Alabama … had strong senior year with 118 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four passes broken up … ranked as No. 6 player in Alabama by Al.com … Lineman of the Year by the Birmingham Quarterback Club … named Defensive Player of the Year in Birmingham … played high school football at Jackson-Olin High for coach Tim Vakakes … Clemson recruiter was Todd Bates … committed to Clemson on July 27, 2018.

Clemson transfer destinations (12/19)

DE Kevin Swint - Georgia State

QB Billy Wiles - Southern Miss

WR Dacari Collins - NC State

LB LaVonta Bentley - Colorado