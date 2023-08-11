Clemson defender named to national player of the year watch list

Clemson defender Jeremiah Trotter Jr. named to national player of the year watch list

Press Release by

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced today that linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named as one of 45 members — and one of only seven defensive players — on the 2023 watch list for Walter Camp Player of the Year. Trotter is also on watch lists for the Nagurski and Butkus trophies nad has multiple first-team All-America designations. USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the 2022 Walter Camp Player of Year. Williams headlines the 2023 watch list, which includes 38 offensive players (20 quarterbacks, 11 running backs, five receivers/tight ends and two offensive lineman) along with seven from the defensive side of the ball. Players from 35 different schools representing 11 conferences (including independents) are represented on the preseason watch list. Ohio State has four players on the watch list, while seven schools (Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and Washington) each have two. “We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president Tony Mortali said. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.” The 2022 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2023 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show in December. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 57th annual national awards banquet in New Haven, Conn. in early 2023. Please note: Appearing on the preseason Watch List is not a requirement for a player to win the Walter Camp award or be named to the All-America team. 2023 Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Players to Watch Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin Joe Alt, OL, Notre Dame Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia Chevan Cordiero, QB, San Jose State Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati Blake Corum, RB, Michigan Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Marquez Cooper, RB, Eastern Michigan Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas Olu Fashanu, OL, Penn State Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Miss Taylen Green, QB, Boise State Frank Harris, QB, UTSA Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss Jaylin Lucas, RB/KR, Indiana Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina Grayson McCall, QB, Coastal Carolina J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois Bo Nix, QB, Oregon Rome Odunze, WR, Washington Jaydn Ott, RB, California Michael Pennix, Jr., QB, Washington Harold Perkins, LB, LSU Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson Jared Verse, DE, Florida State Caleb Williams, QB, USC Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team. The Walter Camp Football Foundation is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday. Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a two-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates. For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit the redesigned NCFAA.org or follow on Twitter at @NCFAA.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now